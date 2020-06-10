Area students named to Trine President's List

Students from Trine University's main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the President's List for the Spring 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President's List:
- Brayden Clark of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3
- Lauren Connerton of Kokomo, majoring in Management
- Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3
- Dylan Habig of Kokomo, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Jacob Myers of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3