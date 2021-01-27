Trine University students were named to the President's List for the fall 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

The following area students were named to the President's List:

Brayden Clark of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy

Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy

Jacob Myers of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy

Clay Wilson of Kokomo, majoring in Computer Engineering

Area students named to Trine University Dean's List

Trine University students also were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 term. To earn Dean's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Area students named to the list included:

James Corwin of Kokomo, majoring in Management

Mitchell Davis of Kokomo, majoring in Software Engineering

Richard Sample-Ward of Greentown, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech

Kiley Trine of Kokomo, majoring in Mechanical Engineering