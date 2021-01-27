Trine University students were named to the President's List for the fall 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President's List:
Brayden Clark of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
Jacob Myers of Kokomo, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
Clay Wilson of Kokomo, majoring in Computer Engineering
Area students named to Trine University Dean's List
Trine University students also were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 term. To earn Dean's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Area students named to the list included:
James Corwin of Kokomo, majoring in Management
Mitchell Davis of Kokomo, majoring in Software Engineering
Richard Sample-Ward of Greentown, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
Kiley Trine of Kokomo, majoring in Mechanical Engineering