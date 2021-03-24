If you were born between the late '20s and early '40s, have you ever been told that you are a member of the Silent Generation or that you’re possibly a child of the Greatest Generation?
My parents often pointed out that people born at that time were living during the best of times. They shared how life wasn’t too good for the generations born before the '30s or after the '40s.
Do you remember during World War II when we had rationing books? In those days, we lived on a farm. Because dad drove a tractor and needed gasoline to plant and harvest crops, it wasn’t rationed for our family. My parents, however, gave many of their rationing stamps to city friends for sugar or meat. We had bees, and mother often used honey instead of sugar. Our family also had hogs butchered, and we had our own pork. Bacon and hams hung in the basement until they were eaten. Mother canned the other meat. It was always a happy day when I was sent to the basement to get lard for cooking. I’d pretend the lard was ice cream as I dipped it out of a tall tin can with a tight-fitting lid. The only time we actually had ice cream was when we went to town and had a five-cent cone at a drug store. What a thrill that was!
When people mentioned “the good old days,” those days didn’t sound so wonderful. Somehow, I’d rather sit comfortably in an automobile with a heater in the winter and air conditioning during the summer. It was also good to be in an automobile on days when the sun was shining so brightly the entire atmosphere became too hot to be comfortable. I’m happy I avoided riding a horse on cold winter days or in the pouring rain.
We’ve been avoiding some of the news coverage on television. If we read the newspaper, we can pick and choose what is important to know. Recently I turned 60 Minutes off and watched Antique Road Show. There is no way I could have slept well that night after viewing what is going on in our world now. Too many places are no longer the happy, safe places they once were. That’s the reason we like to stay at home, especially at night.
When we look at today’s next generation, what will tomorrow bring them? Will they be struggling financially because of the way our generation has spent too much and left them an enormous bill that has to be paid? It’s good my father is no longer living because he impressed on our family that we were never to let the sun set on an unpaid bill. He didn’t have a credit card, and he didn’t want his children to use one either. If you wanted or needed something, you secured it after you had saved enough money to pay for it.