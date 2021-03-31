April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the local Prevent Child Abuse Howard County has events slated over the never several weeks to help raise awareness of child abuse and, more importantly, to prevent it.

One of the biggest challenges over the past year came from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, with the school shutdowns, high unemployment, and remote work, families were affected. Stress was higher for many families, but data showed the number of calls handled by the Department of Child Services was dramatically lower last April.

Barb Hilton, director of Prevent Child Abuse Howard County, said that didn't mean there were fewer cases of child abuse. Instead, it likely was going unreported.

“It’s very concerning because I don’t think that means it’s not happening, and I think our families are even more stressed than ever before because people are trying to do at-home learning and possibly working from home at the same time,” Hilton said. “I don’t think that means that the number of cases is not happening.”

According to data from the Department of Child Services, the number of calls handled dropped drastically in April when the shutdowns were in place and schools moved to virtual learning. As the year went on, calls picked back up but remained lower still in September 2020 at 18,047 versus 19,308 the year prior.

In addition, the number of cases that were substantiated also was affected. In May 2020, 12.5 percent of cases were substantiated, compared to 16.3 percent in May 2019.

“It shows when we got into April, right after March when everything closed down, there’s just a huge steep drop in the number of calls because we didn’t have people who were able to check on these kids, see what’s going on,” said Hilton. “Then it slowly has come back up, but the other thing that’s interesting is the percentage of reports that are substantiated is lower.”

Hilton said the most common sources of a report for alleged child abuse and neglect come from individuals who have contact with children as part of their jobs, such as teachers, police officers, social services staff, and lawyers, followed by friends, parents, relatives, and neighbors.

Educators are the primary reporters of child abuse, accounting for about 20.5 percent of reports. Because of the pandemic, many children weren’t interacting with people outside of their homes as often, likely leading to the drop in calls.

With Child Abuse Prevention Month starting, Hilton hopes to raise awareness of signs of child abuse and neglect. In addition, she said a major factor that leads to child abuse and neglect is a lack of education among parents and guardians. Educational opportunities will be available throughout the month as well, including during the annual Prevent Child Abuse Conference, slated for April 13 to 15 in a virtual format.

“One of our main things that comes up every year for reasons that children are abused is lack of parental knowledge, so what an easy thing to educate on, to reach out to families and give them information on parenting and discipline and child development, what’s appropriate at different ages,” she said.

This type of outreach, she said, is key to prevention.

“It costs so much less to put effort and money into prevention programs than it does to try to take care of a child after the abuse has occurred, so I really truly do believe prevention works,” Hilton said.

To kick off the month, the community is encouraged to wear blue on April 1. The community also is encouraged to display blue pinwheels, which represent prevention efforts, during April. Pinwheels can be requested by calling Angela Garrett at 765-626-0827.