Applications being accepted for apprenticeships with Tyson Foods

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Applications are being accepted for a maintenance trainee apprenticeship program at Tyson Foods in Logansport that provides individuals the opportunity to “get paid while you train.”

Tyson Foods is working with Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area and WorkOne West Central to identify up to 12 qualified applicants for this new tuition-free maintenance generalist trainee program. Interested individuals may submit their resumes through Indiana Career Connect (www.indianacareerconnect.com , Job Order 9347552). Classes and training will begin Oct. 28.

New hires will start at $22.30 an hour. After one year and at the conclusion of the training, wages will increase based upon the successful completion of maintenance levels. Applicants must agree to a two-year commitment to work at Tyson Foods.

The apprenticeship includes classes at Ivy Tech in Logansport each morning followed by hands-on training each afternoon at Tyson Foods in Logansport. Completion of the program includes an Ivy Tech certificate in industrial technology with a concentration in industrial mechanical.

For consideration, applicants must submit a resume that includes a high school diploma or equivalent from an accredited institution. Preferred areas of experience and skills include maintenance; troubleshooting; and repair and modification to the plant’s mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and plumbing systems and equipment. Experience in a factory setting is preferred but not required. Applicants must be able to comprehend and complete all necessary paperwork and training materials. Those who meet the minimum requirements will be invited to an information session to learn more about this opportunity with Tyson Foods.

All applicants must apply for admission to Ivy Tech Community College and meet minimum math competency on a college placement test. Applicants will also meet with WorkOne representatives to determine potential eligibility for the program. Qualified applicants will be interviewed and will be required to pass a physical and drug screen.

For additional information, contact Gerry Vasquez, apprenticeship coordinator for the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area, at 765-252-5528 or gvasquez9@ivytech.edu; Suzanne Dillman, associate director of enrollment and admission services for Ivy Tech Logansport, at 574-398-6090 or sdillman@ivytech.edu; or Treva Nichols, case manager at WorkOne Kokomo, at 765 450-3047 or tnichols@workonewestcentral.org .

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area serves Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, including the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton.

The WorkOne Center is the heart of the workforce development system. It's where WorkOne staff help you find a new or better job, choose a career, access training or get the information needed to succeed in today's job market. Visit your local WorkOne and find out what our friendly associates can do for you.