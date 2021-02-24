Apollo 11 spaceflight sparks one man’s desire to fly

When man landed on the moon in 1969, one man began to dream about one day flying himself, and he later made that dream a reality.

Tracey Aber, an Indiana Transmission Plant maintenance unit leader, now has his pilot’s license and takes to the sky when he can as a hobby. He credited the Apollo 11 spaceflight for inspiring him to dream bigger.

“Growing up in the 60s, the moonshot was a big deal,” Aber said. “So flying had become a goal of mine. I still enjoy flying … Any time I get the chance, I like to fly.”

While the famous spaceflight sparked his interest in flying, a passenger ride in an airplane in 1974 sealed the deal. Later that year, Aber enrolled in flight training and earned his pilot’s license shortly after.

The planes he pilots are called single-engine land planes. There’s one engine, one prop, and one wing. He said he could and would fly the biplanes, but that calls for an additional endorsement on the pilot’s logbook, which he doesn’t have.

His planes have an estimated four-hour gas tank, and he can fly a good three hours before needing to stop. Aber has flown as far as to Alabama before, but he usually keeps it within a couple-hour range, which he said is about what the bladder can handle anyway.

The requirement for a pilot’s license is 40 hours of in-flight training on top of ground training. But it’s usually not that easy, he said.

“Most people don’t get their license in 40 hours,” Aber said. “You have to learn to navigate. You have to learn the weather. You have to learn the aircraft systems, and then you have to learn how the airplane operates and how to fly it. Taking off is actually the easy part.”

It’s all Bernoulli’s principle, according to Aber. The wings do all the work. They have what is called an airfoil, meaning they’re straight on the bottom and curved on the top. So when the air goes over them, it creates a low-pressure area above the wing.

This lets the wing move up into the low-pressure area because the high pressure wants to push the wing up. Because of the shape of the wing, the air moves faster over the top of the wing and slower underneath. This principle, paired with speed, essentially makes taking off an easy task for a trained pilot.

Sticking to course is a little more complicated and involves a lot of in-game adjustments, he said.

Aber partially has owned two airplanes. He said there are usually partners involved, which is cost-efficient considering the price of upkeep. Airplanes have to be inspected by mechanics once a year and kept up with certifications. Anything the mechanic says to fix must be fixed before the plane can be flown again, he said, so partnering often makes for more frequent flyers.

The most rewarding aspects for Aber are the views and perspectives from thousands of feet up.

“As far what time of the year is the most fun to fly, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Aber said. “It’s fun to go up and see the ice on the ground or see a snow line. So for example, when we have a weather front move through, it might hit Kokomo but then not hit Muncie. So you might fly due east, and then you’ll see a line of snow on the ground, a straight line where that front went through. Then there’s no snow down below it. That’s cool. Then to see the sunset or the sunrise from 8,000 feet in the morning or in the evening or to watch the fireworks on July Fourth, there’s something to see all the time.”

Pilots must complete biannual reviews where they fly with instructors and must pass a series of tests. Aber isn’t “current” as of now, but he hopes to return to the air again soon. Whether it’s flying, scuba diving, or any of his other favorite hobbies, Aber said he’s never done something that hasn’t come back to help him in maintenance one way or the other.

Working at Stellantis since 2003, Aber said the company is a melting pot of talent and manpower. His plant in particular has 1,548 employees.

“There’s small towns out there that aren’t this big. When you have that, you’re going to have a cross-section of people that either have the same interest or curiosity. Because they have that curiosity, they can find somebody locally that they can talk to about it and get insight and advice,” he said. “If they want to get further involved, then they can point them in the right direction. When you have a large group of people like that, you can associate with the groups that you want to associate, and thereby it’s easier to reach your goals.”