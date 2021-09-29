Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will host the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Foster Park. This year’s event will be in-person.

“We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Katie Griffin, Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

Despite being in-person, an online “Walk from Home” option will be available for those who prefer to walk in their own neighborhoods.

For those who attend the Foster Park event, all activites will be outdoors and will implement safety protocols such as physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site. The chapter will closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s support Alzheimer’s Association research and programs for those affected by the disease.

Alzheimer's disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Currently there are 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s with expectations that the number will rise to 13 million by 2050, said the Alzheimer’s Association. Early symptoms of the disease include memory loss that disrupts everyday life, withdrawing from work or social activities and difficulties completing familiar tasks.

In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers.

“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from this community over the years, and especially in light of the challenges we’ve all faced over the last year and a half,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “As our latest Facts and Figures report showed, COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia here in Indiana and across the country. We have continued to offer care and support through virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and the 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900), and we’re now offering both virtual and in-person services. All of those programs are free for those affected, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes that possible.”

Deaths from Alzheimer’s has increased by 16% since the COVID pandemic began, the Alzheimer’s Association reported.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the opening ceremony and walk scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/kokomo.