Annual Favors Free Christmas Dinner to go on

A lot of uncertainty due to COVID-19 has caused some to wonder whether the annual Favor Free Christmas Dinner will be going on this year, and it looks like it will.
While Judy Favors, the founder of the event that's now in its 25th year, has faced a lot of uncertainty as to whether she’ll be able to put it on again, as of late last week, she believes she's found a way to make it happen safely.
“I’ve had people calling and asking if they can get meals for delivery, and I’ve had people wanting to donate food. But I haven’t known what to tell them,” Favors said. “But I’m trying really hard and making plans for it.”
Favors said she’s unable to use the church the event has been held at the last few years, but she believes she has another church on board that will allow Favors and her volunteers to prepare the meal at. She was awaiting final approval but believed it was a go.
Should she get the green light, the event will be to-go and delivery only.
“As of right now, I’m saying we’re having it,” she said. “If it changes, I will let people know.”
Favors said people can call her at 765-457-3853 to reserve meals that will be delivered on Christmas. Since the dinner will be to-go and delivery only, Favors is anticipating a need for more drivers. Those wishing to volunteer to drive also can call her to sign on. Those wishing to donate food can contact Favors as well.