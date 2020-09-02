Animal-free Cirque Italia Water Circus returns

A COVID-19 travel ban won’t stop the community from traveling the world this week with the return of the Cirque Italia Water Circus.

This year, performers of the animal-free water circus plan to take attendees “on a voyage around the world,” making stops in more than eight countries, including Mexico, France, and Japan, with circus’ clowns acting as pilot and co-pilot. Sarah Kessler, a media representative with Cirque Italia, said the unique show will keep audiences captivated.

“All of our shows are animal-free, so we focus on the human capacity and the extent of what our bodies can do, which is amazing in itself,” Kessler said. “You see these people balancing on one arm, running around on the wheel of death, and you’re like, ‘How do they do that?’ Then add the extra layer of the water, and it’s a visual that people don’t see.”

The show takes place on America’s first traveling water stage, which is created through the use of 35,000 gallons of locally-pumped and recycled water. Words and patterns can be seen as the water falls into a “lagoon” below that’s synchronized with the performers, who come from across the world and perform stunts from aerial acts and hand balancing to contortionism and juggling.

This year’s show will feature five new acts. Performers Susana Silva and Roxa Midi will perform an aerial duo on the lyra rope 30 feet in the air, and a father-and-son duo, Frank and Derek Diaz, will perform hand-to-hand balancing. On his own, Derek will entertain with a chair balancing act, while contortionist Angelica Cardinali will perform a hand balance contortion. Geoffrey Berhault will perform on the low wire.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and other countries as well.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traveling show was put on hold for several months, and performers are looking forward to getting back on stage, according to Kessler. While the show now is going on, Kessler said many measures have been put in place to keep audiences safe. For instance, the tent will be operating at a reduced capacity, and seats will be left empty between groups that arrive together.

Masks are required inside the tent for everyone age 3 and older, and the tent is thoroughly sanitized before, during, and after all shows, according to Kessler.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can for people to feel safe, doing the best we can to sanitize and not spread germs. But at the same time, we want to give back some of that normalcy that people don’t have and just a feeling of going out to a live show and taking your family. It’s hard to do that these days,” said Kessler.

The show takes place in Kokomo from Sept. 3 to 7 at 1500 N. Reed Road in the parking lot of the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. Shows take place on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., on Sunday at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and on Monday (Labor Day) at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572. Ticket prices range from $10 to $50. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code.