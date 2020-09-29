An unconventional proposal: Boyfriend proposes to girlfriend in spot they reconnected at in Kokomo Aldi

A chance meeting at a local grocery store turned into a whirlwind romance between two former middle school sweethearts and led to a proposal in an unlikely spot: Aldi.

Late this summer, Eric Willhite returned to the site where he reconnected with Rachelle Miles and asked her to marry him during an elaborate proposal that he coordinated with Aldi, complete with a videographer, photographer, and fully-stocked produce section.

“When he proposed there, it was like, ‘This is honestly the perfect spot.’ This is where we met. This is where we reconnected. This spot has always been really special to us,” said Miles. “People are really confused, like, ‘Why would you propose in a grocery store?’ Then they hear the story, and they’re like, ‘That makes perfect sense.’”

A chance meeting

Neither of them wanted to be at Aldi that day.

Eric Willhite begrudgingly took a last-minute order for Instacart, the grocery delivery service he was working part-time for, and had to go pick up the groceries from Aldi to deliver, and Rachelle Miles wasn’t really feeling like shopping that day but decided to go ahead and go to Aldi with her sister-in-law.

And then they saw each other. The two had a bit of a checkered past. Willhite and Miles dated on and off for three years in middle school, had a dramatic breakup, and then avoided each other all through high school. Now they were 21 and 20 respectively and both attending college, Willhite at Indiana University Kokomo and Miles at Purdue University.

“I saw Rachelle and her sister-in-law walking in, so I tried to avoid them. I saw they went in the store and went one way, and so I turned and went the other way,” Willhite said. “But they ended up turning around.”

Miles already had seen Willhite, too, and she knew he was avoiding her. However, many years had passed since their young romance, and she decided to go ahead and say hi.

“We had a dramatic breakup like middle school relationships do, and I feel like I reached a point in my high school career where I just kind of let that go. I let the grudge go, so I didn’t really have any hard feelings toward him,” Miles said. “When I saw him, I could tell that he saw me, and he turned around right away. But I was like, you know what, I hadn’t talked to him in a while. And so I walked up to him, and I said, ‘Hi.’ And we had a conversation. It was just small talk, and then we went along our day.”

While Miles didn’t think much more of the interaction, Willhite was left wanting more. The next day, he texted Miles’ phone number that she had in middle school multiple times and sent her several direct messages on Instagram in case she no longer had the same phone number.

Miles did have the same number, and she got all of Willhite’s messages at 8 a.m. on a Saturday.

“I was very confused when I woke up. I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Miles said.

Willhite wanted to know if Miles wanted to go to dinner and catch up.

“I was a little scared because it was like I don’t really know him anymore. It was middle school. We had definitely grown up, or at least I hoped he’d grown up since then,” she said. “But I was just like, ‘You know what? What can one dinner really hurt? I’m not signing up for marriage.’”

Miles agreed to go to dinner with him, and the pair made plans to dine at Windmill Grill. That day, before Miles got out of her car, she looked at herself in her rearview mirror and said, “You will not catch feelings.” She was returning to Lafayette in the fall for college, and she wasn’t looking for a relationship, after all.

The dinner, though, went great, and there was an instant connection. Willhite said he loved that he was meeting the grownup version of the girl he spent so much time with in middle school, and Miles loved the mature person that Willhite had become while still being quite familiar. They already knew each other’s families and had a lot to talk about.

From that dinner in June 2019, the pair said they both knew they wanted to be together from then on out, and they spent the next day together, and the next, and the next.

“The feeling of like when you know you know is the real thing,” said Miles.

Already knowing each other in many ways, Willhite said, accelerated the relationship, and they began talking about marriage. Miles had three requirements for a proposal: She had to have her nails done. There had to be a photographer. And it had to be at a special place.

Willhite complained about all three of those things, he said, “to throw her off.” His only requirement was for her to be surprised, and he was determined to make it happen.

“I have all these requirements in my head because it’s a really special moment in a person’s life, and I wanted it to be special," Miles said. "I didn’t want it to just be thrown together. And so he complained about it for a couple months, so I was like, ‘Whatever. You do whatever you want.’ I didn’t have any expectations after that.”

So while Miles had lost hope that any of her three requirements for a proposal would be met, Willhite was coordinating a proposal with Aldi. He emailed the grocery store's corporate office and told them he’d like to propose to his girlfriend at the spot they reconnected in at the Kokomo store, and Willhite said Aldi was more than willing to help make his proposal a success.

The proposal

Late this summer, the couple planned a vacation to Florida, and they were preparing to leave the next day.

Willhite suggested he and Miles go to Aldi to get snacks for the trip. Little did Miles know her boyfriend was wearing wires so the videographer could pick up all the sound, that a photographer was tucked inside to capture the moment, and that her dream proposal was about to come true.

As they always did when they went to Aldi, the couple went back to the spot they reconnected at and reenacted their chance meeting and the ensuing small talk. Then, Miles turned to head down an aisle to shop when Willhite called for her. She initially blew him off, not knowing what he wanted, and he called out for her again. When she turned around, he was on his knee.

Initially, Miles thought he was joking, but then he pulled out a box with a ring in it. That’s when she noticed her brother’s friend and photographer Aaron Bayani was there taking photos. It was a real proposal, she realized.

“I was like, ‘Oh, shoot. He’s had this all planned.’ And the wheels were spinning, and everything was starting to make sense. I was in so much shock, but it was like so awesome,” Miles said.

Miles, who had her nails done for the upcoming vacation, said yes.

The proposal went so well that Aldi later opened the store early for the pair to take their engagement photos in the store.

The two have plans to wed on July 22, 2022. Willhite will graduate from IU Kokomo in May 2021, and Miles will graduate from Purdue University in May 2022 and plans to go to veterinary school after.