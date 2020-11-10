American Legion pushes on for Veterans Day

Although the pandemic put many of American Legion Post 6's operations on hold, the membership has found ways to continue providing support and recognition for its local veterans.
The national and state level of the American Legion suspended group meetings, day-to-day operations, and special events for several months when COVID-19 cases first began to sweep through the nation. Now, local Post 6 Commander Bob Ronk still has found ways to celebrate and recognize local veterans this Veterans Day.
“The state and the national have suspended all group meetings,” said Ronk. “Both of those facilities happen to be in Indianapolis. Because of COVID, we had to suspend all of our operations from March through May. And we start meetings back in June, but we’re practicing social distancing for our meetings. And to be completely honest, we’ve had a great response from our membership once the post was opened back up. So yeah, we’re doing fine. “
An annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at Post 6 at 2604 S. Lafountain St. on the circle drive near the flag poles. The membership and guests will recognize the meaning of Veterans Day, and Taps ceremony will be held near the end of the event. A luncheon will be held after, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Despite restrictions that will be in place during the Veterans Day event, and for events in the foreseeable future, Ronk hopes to have a solid celebration.
“The turnout in earlier years is normally pretty good,” Ronk said. “But I’m skeptical this year because our membership is so old, and we have a lot of folks that are still not coming around crowds. (It'll) probably be about 50 percent of what we normally have.”