American Girl: Western fourth-grader creates stop-motion videos using American Girl dolls for YouTube channel

When the pandemic put a Western fourth-grader’s extracurricular activities on hold, she put her American Girl dolls in motion.

Using a stop motion app on her iPod, Abby DeMarco has been creating creative American Girl doll videos that range from tutorials – such as how to groom a dog or make pancakes – to pool playdate disaster videos for her YouTube channel, Awesome Abby’s AG Channel. The creative videos have kept DeMarco entertained during her downtime and drawn praise from family, friends, and strangers.

“I started all of this because I got really bored,” said DeMarco. “I do swimming two times a week, so I don’t get enough time to do that on those days. But before that started back up, I started to make these.”

DeMarco had never used stop motion before, so creating the videos has been a learning experience. To create a video using stop motion, it takes around 300 photos to make up one minute, and it takes a lot of patience.

To make the dolls look like they’re in motion, DeMarco takes one picture, moves the dolls and props just slightly, and takes another photo. Her latest video, “How to Look beautiful with Leah,” took 1,002 photos, the most of any of the videos yet.

There’s a lot of preparation that goes into the videos, too. DeMarco comes up with storylines, and once the videos are finished, she adds the dialog. And the dolls themselves are a lot of work. While some of her 11 American Girl dolls have been purchased new, DeMarco has restored the others, which entailed fixing their hair, cleaning their skin, and tightening the strings in their necks to put their heads back in the proper position.

DeMarco said she’s been having fun coming up with the different ideas for the videos, and she has no shortage of ideas. But it takes time to get to each of them, as each video takes about a week to make.

Since starting, the 10-year-old has learned different tricks to improve the videos – and she learned stability and lighting are key.

“I learned you can’t hold the iPod. You have to have a tripod, and my mom got me a tripod with a light on it for my birthday (on Nov. 16). You also need a light. If you don’t use a light, the lighting will change,” she said. “Only one of my videos or two I used a light all the way through because most of them, if I do it when I first get home from school, then after dinner the light completely changes. So you need to keep the light the same.”

DeMarco received two more American Girl dolls for her birthday, and she’s eager to introduce them in a coming video.

She said she’s been having fun keeping her family and friends entertained.

“Everyone says that I’m very clever, and they don’t know how I do it all. They said they don’t know how I have the patience to sit there and do it,” she said.

Her mother, Joanne DeMarco, applauded her daughter’s talent and patience.

“I couldn’t do it because, literally every picture, she moves the doll not even an inch and just moves them ever so slightly. And she does it all herself. She’s up there doing it all,” DeMarco said. “Her nana was over the other night, and she watched her do it just like one minute up there. She couldn’t believe the detail that had to go in to just get like five pictures, just the movement. It amazes me.”

Joanne said it’s refreshing to see a 10-year-old finding productive ways to use downtime.

“I think what me and her dad really like is she just turned 10 Monday, whereas most kids that age are wanting more of the iPhones or the electronics. She’s still into her American Girl dolls, which I love because it’s not screen time when I think now, especially with COVID, they’re on their iPads so much at school and everything. So to come home and take a complete break from that — and I know she has her iPod hooked up, but she’s not staring at the screen — I just think that’s huge to me,” she said.

When DeMarco began creating the videos, her dad, Philip DeMarco, created a YouTube channel for her and uploads the videos to it. The videos can be viewed on YouTube at “Awesome Abby’s AG Channel.”