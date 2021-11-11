All Together Now! Musical fundraiser to aid KCT

“All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” will take place this weekend, with evening performances on Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14. Ticket prices are $15.

During the shows the cast will perform songs from musicals such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Les Miserables,” “Rent,” “Annie,” “Waitress” and many more. Songs performed will vary between the matinee and evening shows.

“If you enjoy music and you enjoy musical theater, it’s a little bit of everything,” said Beth Metcalf, who is co-directing the show alongside Anna Ely. “It’s got happy songs. It’s got sadder songs. It’s got some old standards, some new things people maybe haven’t heard before. It’s a real conglomeration for people who just like show tunes.”

“All Together Now” came together when Music Theatre International, a licensing company, opened up its catalog and allowed theater companies to choose songs they wanted to perform without charging the normal licensing fee.

More than 2,500 theaters across the nation and in 40 countries will participate in the weekend event.

“It’s our first chance to come back and do a big musical show following our COVID intermission,” said KCT executive director Steve Hughes.

In September, the KCT performed “The Guys,” a two person play about 9/11. “All Together Now” will feature a cast of more than 20 actors and also use additional dancers from Dance Elite.

One of the many positive opportunities the fundraiser presents for the theater group is that they get to perform songs from plays like “Les Miserables” and “Newsies,” two productions that either require a very large cast or a unique group of actors that the KCT doesn’t have access to, said Hughes.

Both Metcalf and Hughes are musical fans. Hughes enjoys “Rent” and “Mamma Mia,” a play he’s directed. Metcalf said Stephen Sondheim was a favorite, but she also enjoys newer works like “Dear Evan Hanson” and “Come From Away,” a musical about a group of passengers stranded in Newfoundland after the 9/11 terrorist attacks closed down airports around the world.

Metcalf thinks show tunes are in people’s blood, saying one of their draws is that they tell a story that is easy to follow and then beautiful music is added into the mix.

“There are so many different genres, especially now on Broadway,” she said. “It used to be all, as my father would say — sequins and feathers -- and it’s evolved into you can write a musical about anything.”

The performances will take place at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., at IU Kokomo. Due to Indiana University COVID guidelines all audience members must wear a mask. Tickets can be purchased at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or by calling 765-454-8800.

“MTI has given us a great opportunity because they have offered this show to us without any royalties,” said Hughes. “They’ve done that in an effort to allow theaters to sell tickets and get back on their feet. I hope people come out and support the theater so that we can get back and get people enjoying live theater together again.”