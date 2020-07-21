All the buzz: ‘We’re doing our part to give back’: Greentown couple finds success as beekeepers

A Greentown couple is doing their part to keep pollinators alive after adding “beekeepers” to their list of titles.

Husband and wife James and Teresa Simpson got into honeybee-keeping after James retired from truck driving in 2011. Since then, the couple’s hives have multiplied thirty-fold, and they produce about 3,000 pounds of natural, raw honey a year. But it’s not about making money. According to the Simpsons, it’s about giving back to nature.

“We’re doing our part to give back,” said Teresa. “We can’t just take, take, take. It truly is to keep the honeybees going because I like to eat.”

The honeybee is credited for being the world’s most important pollinator for food crops. It’s estimated that about one-third of the world’s food relies on pollination, namely from bees. The honeybee population, however, has been declining steadily for the past several decades, which has been said to pose a threat to agriculture around the world.

For the Simpsons, their honeybee population is alive and well.

Beginnings

When James retired nine years ago, he looked into starting a hobby. He’d always been fascinated by bees: the way every bee in a colony has a job, the way they regulate hive temperature using their wings, and the way they work together for the survival of them all.

So, he decided to try his hand at beekeeping, and he ordered a three-pound bag of bees with a queen. He had a box ready for them to start their hive, and he dumped them in it.

“We used to raise livestock. We’ve raised hogs and cattle. We’re kind of an animal husbandry of people, so I said I’m going to start raising some bees,” said James.

James’ hive did well. When putting bees in a hive, he said they naturally go into the cells on the frames in the hive, as they’re looking for a home. And they get to work right away. The bees begin making honey, which is their food, by collecting nectar outside of the hive, flying back to the hive, and storing it in the honeycomb cells.

That first year, James collected about 50 to 60 pounds of honey from his one hive, and he was able to split the hive and create a second hive for the following year. It wasn’t until about three years in when Teresa decided to join James in beekeeping.

James had been urging her each year to look at his hives, but Teresa repeatedly told him she wasn’t interested.

“When he started, he’d say, ‘Come here, look at the beehives with me.’ And I’d say, ‘Nope, dude, that’s your gig. I don’t want nothing to do with them.’ Every year he’d ask,” Teresa said.

Finally, Teresa decided she’d look at her husband's beehives “to get him to shut up,” but it didn’t go as she planned.

“I got in that hive. He put me in his big suit, and I said, ‘Yep, we’ve got to order me a suit.’ I was just fascinated instantly,” she said. “We had raised livestock together. We’d always worked well together. I just didn’t think I’d be interested in an insect, but I was. It was amazing because you really watch nature work in a beehive. It’s amazing how those little creatures work.”

Growing the hives

Over the years, the pair continued to learn about the bees and research ways to better their hives. Since bees live in their hives all winter, James began experimenting with ways to keep the bees healthy through the cold months, which comes down to leaving them with enough honey in their hives in the fall for them to feed on during winter but also by supplementing their diet.

In the winter months, James feeds the bees a probiotic and a concoction of sugar, pollen, and apple cider vinegar.

The Simpsons have found that it works well, as they’ve lost very few hives over the years. Last year, they lost one hive. Beekeepers in Indiana, on average, lose nearly 30 percent of their hives annually. Nationwide, that percentage is even higher. Today, the Simpsons have nearly 30 hives located in different nature preserves and on various plots of land throughout Greentown.

This time of year is the busy season for the beekeepers. Starting in late June until around Labor Day, the couple suits up and collects the hives for extraction. As of last week, they had 218 pounds of honey.

“The fun process is extracting the honey,” said James. “That’s when you get out the wine and cheese.”

To extract the honey, a hot knife is used to take off the rough caps on the frames, and then the frames are put into a centrifuge that spins out the honey and then drains into a bucket. The Simpsons lightly filter it, just enough to get rid of wings, legs, and bugs.

“It’s just plain, raw honey,” said Teresa.

Teresa swears by the honey to reduce seasonal allergies. Her son, she said, was taking allergy shots until she got him on a diet consisting of local honey. Now, according to Simpson, he doesn’t need the shots anymore. The trick, she said, is to ingest truly local honey, as honey from grocery stores or even local honey made just hours from home may not help with seasonal allergies as it doesn’t contain local plants, flowers, grasses, and the like that help the body build immunity.

“It really did pull his allergies out because everything is that honey is made of pretty much what he’s allergic to. It helps his body build up a fighting system for it,” she said. “Honey has a lot of good properties.”

The Simpsons enjoy giving away and selling their honey to family and friends, as well as educating them on the importance of pollinators. Earlier this month, Teresa spoke at the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo, and James helps those who are interested start their own hives.