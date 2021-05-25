All the best to our graduates: Ivy Tech Community College

In the time of COVID, we’re all looking for some silver linings – and that’s just what Commencement 2021 offered the students, families, faculty, and staff at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo.

Commencement is always the best day of the year for any college or university, a time to celebrate our students and honor achievement. We wondered how it would be this year. As it happened, after turning to an online virtual Commencement 2020, and after living through the long months of pandemic restrictions that loomed over plans for Commencement 2021, the graduation gatherings on May 14 were, well, just wonderful.

Commencement 2021 was, in many ways, very different from commencements past. A number of changes were designed to control crowd size and meet social distancing requirements with the focus on safety that has been Ivy Tech’s hallmark throughout the pandemic. Instead of one big ceremony filling Kokomo Event & Conference Center to overflowing, we divided the event into three ceremonies, each designated for a different group of programs. Participating graduates were each allowed two tickets to limit the number of guests.

The result? All the important parts of a traditional commencement were there – students walked across the stage, honors were recognized, tassels were turned, families celebrated. Those who participated were thrilled to be together; after a year where many of us Zoomed in from home, the events were part commencement and part reunion. Faculty members saw colleagues for the first time in a year, and students met instructors face-to-face for the first time. And many commented that the smaller ceremonies, focused on particular schools, had a calm and friendly vibe that they enjoyed.

Thanks for a silver lining that faculty and staff organizers worked so hard to make happen. And thanks to our healthcare students whose hard work as volunteers at testing and vaccination sites helped make a safe face-to-face commencement even possible.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The “different” commencement ceremonies wrapped up a different year for the graduates. Some started and finished their programs – certificates, technical certificates, and even associate degrees for the accelerated ASAP students – in the new virtual world. While last year was different from any we have ever experienced, we finished the work. Despite the enormous distractions, our students persevered. Always faced with the many challenges of life, our students faced even more hurdles to balance school, jobs, families – and COVID. Once again, they proved their resilience. In recent years, they’ve overcome floods and tornadoes… and now a pandemic.

Looking for silver linings, I can say this long, strange year did yield some. With most people working and studying from home, our three-year Kokomo Campus Transformation moved quickly and efficiently ahead. People adapted to new work environments, and many thrived in the flexibility of working from own on their own schedules. While we would never have wished for it, the pandemic has offered an opportunity to reflect on what’s really important – and double down on our priorities of putting students first.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021, 852 people strong, who together earned more than 1,100 credentials. We will always be connected by the shared experience of living through a pandemic. And we will have the memories of a commencement day that was still the best day of the year.

Best wishes, Chancellor Dean McCurdy

You can access videos of all three Ivy Tech Kokomo commencement ceremonies and the Nursing pinning ceremony, as well as pre-recorded messages from faculty award winners Jia Hardimon-Eddington and David Lingle, Chancellor’s Award honoree Shannon Fuller, and student speaker Arlene Emmert, through the Ivy Tech Kokomo 2021 graduation page: ivytech.edu/kokomo/graduation .