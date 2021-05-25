All the best to our graduates: IU Kokomo

Congratulations to the IU Kokomo Class of 2021!

While earning a college degree is a challenge in the best of times, this class has confronted obstacles none of us could have imagined when they first enrolled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In earning their degrees, these graduates have shown remarkable persistence and flexibility, and I am proud beyond measure of their success.

This class went on spring break last March expecting only one additional week away from campus, as the pandemic began. Instead, they finished the spring 2020 semester from their homes, adapting to remote learning nearly overnight. I would be remiss if I did not commend our faculty, who completely reworked their classes during spring break to be ready to continue high-quality instruction in a new format.

Amidst these challenges, IU Kokomo did not just survive — we thrived. We built our new Student Activities and Events Center and hosted volleyball and basketball games. When we returned to campus Aug. 24, we offered the largest percentage of in-person classes of all IU campuses and saw record-breaking enrollment of 3,227 students, thanks to the diligent efforts of our admissions and academic advising offices.

I am especially excited about the opening of our new Multicultural Center last fall, which provides resources for our growing population of students of color, international students, and those in the LGBTQ+ community. The center promotes a welcoming and positive campus climate and cultivates a diverse, inclusive environment that supports equal access, participation, and representation on our campus.

We celebrated our 75th anniversary and IU’s Bicentennial, even if the commemoration had to be cut short. Our Bicentennial campaign netted more than $16 million, far surpassing our original goal. Funds raised created more than 140 undergraduate scholarships, while also providing funding for the campus greenhouse — which also opened in fall 2021 — student international travel, athletic teams, a fitness center, and the SAEC.

We were also ranked among the top regional campuses in the Midwest, in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings, tied for the 7th through 11th spots in the Top Public Schools Regional College Midwest.

As we prepare to return to a more “normal” year this August, we look forward to the accomplishments ahead. A large percentage of our graduates stay and work in this region, teaching in our schools, providing health care in our hospitals and health care centers, starting and leading new businesses to grow our economy, and much more. We couldn’t be more proud.

Congratulations, graduates, Chancellor Sue Sciame-Giesecke