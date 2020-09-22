All Howard County schools offering free meals

All students in Howard County will be able to eat breakfast and lunch for free, thanks to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that allows schools to serve free meals to all children through Dec. 31 or until funds are depleted.

The USDA implemented a free summer meal program to help feed children during the pandemic, and that meal program has been extended to continue serving free meals to all children to ensure students “have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the USDA. All five Howard County schools now are offering free meals to students.

Jack Lazar, the director of food services at Western School Corp., said the free meals will go a long way in helping families that may be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will help out families that are kind of struggling whose parents have been maybe laid off and haven’t been called back to work yet but didn’t qualify for assistance. It will help them out during this timeframe and stretch until they do get back to work or are waiting for unemployment to kick in,” Lazar said. “It will take some of the pressure off of them financially.”

Most area schools began offering the free meals to students last week, though Eastern Howard School Corp. began this past Monday.

Keith Ritchie, superintendent of Eastern Howard, said he anticipates parents will be pleased with the announcement.

“I think this is a wonderful waiver that would be appreciated by our students' parents,” Ritchie said.

At Kokomo School Corp., free meals already have been offered to students in preschool to eighth grade through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Meal Program. The corporation is in the third school year of the four-year program. Now, with the USDA waiver, the free meals will be available to high school students as well through the end of the year, so long as funds remain available.

At Kokomo, families will be notified when the free program expires. No action is required from high school families, and the Kokomo Schools Food Services Department “will ensure that all students eating school meals are receiving this benefit.”

At Northwestern School Corp., the free meal program comes at a good time, according to Superintendent Kristen Bilkey, as the corporation partnered with a new food vendor, Chartwells, this summer. The company is said to offer nutritious, made-from-scratch meals.

Now, Bilkey said all students will have the opportunity to try the meals at no cost.

“We are excited to give our students at Northwestern great menu options that are not only healthy but something the kids want to eat. The menu offered is very diverse that allows for student choice. I am excited that our kids will all get to enjoy the new menu options for free,” said Bilkey.

Likewise, Taylor Community School Corp. Food Service Director Paula Bolin said she was excited for all students to be able to eat nutritious meals at no cost.

“We are super excited about this and hope that everyone will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” said Bolin.

Schools also have implemented plans for virtual students to be able to receive the free breakfasts and lunches. At Western, parents or guardians of virtual students can contact the food services department to request meals for pick up. Pickup dates and times have been set for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and families can pick up the meals those days from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Pickups on Mondays and Wednesdays will include meals for two days, and Fridays will include meals for that day.

At Taylor, meals can be picked up at the elementary school every school day between 11 and 11:30 a.m. at Door 1. Families will receive meals for one breakfast and one lunch each day. Eastern Howard's schedule for pickups for virtual students is similar, with meal pickup available daily from 10:15 to 10:30.