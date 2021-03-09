All God’s Creatures owners overcome odds to celebrate 10th anniversary

When the owners of a local grooming business reflect on the past 10 years and where they were when they started the business, they admit it shouldn’t have worked.

Despite the odds that were stacked against them, husband and wife Gary and Shenandoah Stipe are celebrating the 10th anniversary of All God’s Creatures, a business that took off from the jump and currently maintains a client list of about 1,800. Shenandoah said she was thankful that the business has succeeded and, over the years, earned a reputation for offering quality grooming and top-notch customer service.

“It’s really chaotic, crazy-sounding, isn’t it? It’s so backward. It shouldn’t have worked,” Shenandoah said after telling the story of how All God’s Creatures started.

A personal story

Twenty years ago, Shenandoah was living in Oregon where she learned how to groom and where she met her husband, Gary, a butcher.

At that time, they were both in heavy active addiction and did about any drug they got their hands on, from alcohol and methamphetamine to crack cocaine and opiates. That went on for about two years, and the couple decided they needed to move to Indiana where Gary’s family was and where he felt he’d do better. So, in 2003, Shenandoah moved to Kokomo with her three children, and Gary followed — after he got released from jail.

However, even in Kokomo, the drug use continued until Shenandoah’s daughter gave her an ultimatum. One day, her oldest daughter left to go visit her grandmother, and she called Shenandoah from there and told her that she wouldn’t come back unless she got sober.

“So I got sober,” Shenandoah said.

She began going to narcotics anonymous meetings and attending church. Aug. 29, 2005, marked her clean date and the date she vowed that everything in her life had to change, and she kept thinking that also included her husband who still was using.

Focusing on the future

Since moving to Kokomo, Shenandoah had been working for a couple of other local groomers, but she always had a dream of opening her own shop. After getting sober, she decided she’d go for it.

“I had always had a dream to open my own business even though I was a hot mess,” she said. “It was really tough. He kept using, and my faith just kept building. I felt that it was time for me to go out on my own for grooming, and it was a pretty frightening decision, honestly, because I had everything stacked against me. My husband was using drugs, so he was spending money as fast as I could make money.”

While looking for an affordable place to set up shop, she began purchasing cages, grooming tables, and the equipment she’d need to groom one piece at a time as she could afford it. In late 2010, she found the spot, a quaint building for rent on Mulberry Street in downtown Kokomo.

She’d never even been downtown before, except to take Gary to the courthouse and probation department. She went to check it out and decided it was perfect and at a price she could make work, $400 a month. She told Gary that was it, and they were doing it. He was supportive and spent his mornings helping her get the store ready for opening day.

“Then he would get so stressed he would leave and go use and get drunk and come back, and I’d take him home,” she said.

On Feb. 1, 2011, the Stipes opened the doors to All God’s Creatures.

Off to a good start

That first day, Shenandoah groomed 10 dogs, and 280 clients followed her from the other groomers she had worked at, even though she never asked.

Within one year, she outgrew the space and ended up moving across the street to a larger location.

In the meantime, her husband still was using, and she even slipped up a couple of times

"I really would have to get back on track again and would just be devastated that I would do such a thing. But I’d just get that attitude of if you can’t beat them join them,” she said. “Then I’d get it together again and praise God that I never slipped up for any length of time. And we just kept growing. I couldn’t even stop it from growing.”

Business was booming, and Shenandoah had multiple employees. But it wasn’t all rainbows. Shenandoah remembered Gary’s addiction being so severe that her bookkeeper came to her and told her that they were two days away from having to close their doors.

She remembered Gary walking into the store one day, hitting the counter, flinging open the register, taking the money, and walking out the door before anyone had a chance to process what happened.

It was terrifying, she said, and she and Gary divorced around that time in 2013. The next year, they remarried. Having been an addict herself, Shenandoah understood what he was going through. After remarrying, Gary came on to work fulltime at All God's Creatures, and while he was still struggling with addiction, he made it work.

The couple got close to divorcing again, but Gary was taking steps to get clean. Around 2016 he’d stopped using hard drugs, but he still was drinking heavily. When he tried to stop, it almost killed him.

That year, Gary began detoxing from alcohol and began suffering from delirium tremors (DTs), which is a rapid onset of confusion caused by alcohol withdrawal. Symptoms include shaking, confusion, high blood pressure, hallucinations, and fever, among others. It can be fatal.

Shenandoah took him to the emergency room, and she was reassured that he might have to stay for a day but that he likely would be fine. She left and called back later to see what room he was in, but she found out he had been moved to the intensive care unit.

“We got up there, and he was hallucinating severely, horribly. He spit at me. He didn’t know who I was. He didn’t know who the kids were. The doctor told us he probably wouldn’t live through the night. It was terrifying. It was the most terrifying 48 hours of my life,” she said.

Gary, however, made it through the night. Since then, he’s been clean.

“He’s never looked back, never once looked back since then,” she said.

A clean slate

For the last five years, business never has been better.

All God’s Creatures over the years morphed into a family business, and all of the couple’s four children know some aspect of the business. Tess Rowe has learned every aspect, while Onalee Trippett-Wall handles the bill paying, running the reception desk, and blow-drying the dogs. Justin Williams does bathing, blowing and drying, and cleaning, and Tanner Stipe takes care of the back end of the business with Google and technology assistance.

With a great staff, Shenandoah and Gary work four days a week, and Shenandoah grooms an average of 100 dogs a week. Gary is popular among clients as the business’ concierge. He makes sure the older ladies and gentlemen get to and from their vehicle with their pets safely and goes above and beyond to take care of the clients, Shenandoah said.

Looking back on the last 10 years, Shenandoah let out a sigh of relief that her dream — despite all of the challenges that stood in her way — came true.

“It’s just been amazing because him and I became a true blue team. A lot of people would be like, ‘How did you all do it?’ We’re like, ‘We don’t know. We just did,’” she said. “I know other people who have dealt with addiction and have been so stuck, and they look to us today and know that they can do it. You can do it even when you’re still struggling as long as you keep your focus on doing better, always doing better than what you were.”

Gary summed up the last 10 years simply: “God is good,” he said.

The couple now is looking forward to another 10-plus yes as they work to continue to grow their business. In December, they added a retail website for dog food and dog treats, and they hope to soon be able to purchase the building they’re in at 103 W. Mulberry St.