ALIKA ALTMILLER: Changing seasons bring new beginnings

Hi, everyone. I’m Alika Altmiller, the new staff recruiter for Bona Vista! I am so excited to be a guest columnist this week and to tell you all about the amazing career opportunities our program has to offer!
With fall quickly approaching, this is the perfect time to make a career move before the holidays. It’s hard to believe that this year is already coming to an end, but it’s a great reminder that changing seasons often bring new beginnings. Bona Vista has a variety of open positions that could help you become more connected to the community while improving the lives of others.
Bona Vista has a large presence in north central Indiana, employing nearly 300 people across all programs. With such a large presence, there is truly a position for anyone based on your interests. We are actively hiring many positions for our Supported Living and Adult Day Services programs, like direct support professionals who provide daily care for our clients, qualified intellectual disabilities professionals who manage our clients’ care plans, and on-site nursing and nursing assistant positions. We are also hiring for positions in our Early Childhood Programs that range from assistant cook to substitute teachers, teacher assistants, and physical therapists. Not interested in direct care or teaching positions? Bona Vista even has openings for janitorial work that provides everyday maintenance and cleaning to one of our many facilities.
Bona Vista goes above and beyond when it comes to supporting employees and promoting their growth within the agency. We offer plenty of benefits for both part-time and full-time employees, including flexible scheduling, midnight and weekend pay differentials, paid holidays, vacation and medical time off, and medical, dental, and vision insurance to eligible employees. Concerned about not having training or education in direct care work? Don’t worry; we provide in-depth, paid trainings to all of our employees. In addition to all of our wonderful benefits, we also provide employee development events that help improve skills and knowledge in our field of work. Bona Vista also encourages growth through our agency by promoting from within. If you have your heart set on a position that seems out of reach, we can help you get there.
If you are interested in applying for a career with our agency, come meet with me at one of our September Recruiting Events. We host open interviews every Tuesday at the Ivy Tech Campus in Peru from 1-2 p.m. and every Thursday at Bona Vista’s Jill Dunn Center in Kokomo from 1-2 p.m. I will be at the Peru Block Party Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon-5 p.m. You can also find me on Monday, Sept. 20, at our hiring event at Work One in Kokomo, where I will be offering open interviews from noon-3 p.m. If you are interested in applying outside of these events, we are always accepting applications online at bonavista.org or in person at 1220 E. Laguna St. in Kokomo. To stay up to date on hiring events and to check out our staff spotlights, follow our page on Facebook at Bona Vista Programs Recruiting, @bonalavistababy on Instagram, or @Recruitingbona on Twitter.
Alika Altmiller is staff recruiter at Bona Vista Industries.