Actor Alexander Skarsgård is starring in a new campaign for Alfa Romeo.
The award-winning actor (“True Blood,” “Big Little Lies”) will be featured in two commercials, one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The first “Type A” video featuring Skarsgård and the Alfa Romeo Giulia launches this week across television and the Alfa Romeo social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“Alfa Romeo’s 110-year legacy has been fueled by the passion of the brand’s Alfisti enthusiasts,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “This legacy continues on the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, which offer consumers unique Italian style, now coupled with an even higher level of connectivity, premium interior design and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.”
The marketing campaign supports the launch of the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models.
Both vehicles receive a host of new standard and available content including an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, interior enhancements to key touchpoints such as upgraded steering wheel, center console, knobs, shifter and added storage. The newly available Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving capability brings new technology and convenience to the standard list of best-in-class standard performance claims including power, 0 to 60, and top speed, among others.
The Alfa Romeo marketing campaign was created in partnership with Doner.