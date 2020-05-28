Air Force veteran reflects on time as lithographer

When Pam Hanshew landed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for basic training in 1984, she realized she wasn’t in Kansas anymore – and that’s exactly what she wanted.

Hanshew grew up in the Sunflower State, and while she said she knew states existed outside of Kansas, she hadn’t been able to see them. With her brother joining the U.S. Air Force six month before her, she followed his footsteps in the hopes of expanding her scope of the world while serving her country.

“I was going from a very insular family that didn’t have a lot of money when I was young, and you know, you don’t know a whole lot about the world. You have these ideas, and you know there are states outside of the border where you live, but I wanted to have more of a world image,” Hanshew said. “When you travel, you meet people. You learn how things work. You get to see other cultures. You get to see races. You get to see how people interact with each other, and you just learn so much.”

Hanshew said it was easy to find a routine in basic training due to the structure. Mornings would consist of physical training, followed by lessons, and formations would be scheduled throughout the day.

The Air Force veteran remembered a time when she was in formation at parade rest, waiting to be called. It was hot, and Hanshew’s hat kept sliding down her forehead. She kept jerking up her chin in attempts to pop it back up, and she remembered the person in front of her facing her was doing everything she could to keep from laughing.

Following basic training, Hanshew attended Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, just outside of D.C., where she was trained to be a lithographer. She learned every aspect of how to run printing presses and operate the large cameras needed to make the printing plates. She learned alongside other branches of the military, including the Navy, Army, and Marines.

It was easy to make friends, she said.

“There was a lot of team building that went into it, and everybody got along,” she said. “We had to clean the barracks while in basic training and AIT, and you’re cleaning and talking to people. It was close quarters, so you just learn a lot about people.”

In her off time, she was able to explore D.C.

“I got to meet a lot of really interesting people, so I was really happy with that. It really, really broadened my understanding of the world,” she said.

On her expeditions around D.C., she’d take her camera with her, which was film at the time. She said she was lucky that the base taught her how to develop that film, and she was able to develop the photos she took around the state Capitol.

She went on to use her training for the next three years at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington. She was tasked with printing orders and training manuals.

Following her time with the Air Force, Hanshew went on to become a nurse. Today, the military still is a big part of her life. She currently serves on the VFW’s Military Rites funeral team, on the board for the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., and is a member of the 40&8. Hanshew said being a part of these organizations was important to her as they take care of those who served the country.

“Veterans are important because we’re the one percent of the population that serves. Those are the people throughout time in this country that have stood up, and instead of running away from something, they’re always running toward to make sure that this country has the freedoms we enjoy,” she said. “If we don’t have these people, if we don’t take care of these people, we’re not a country that’s going to last in that respect. If you want to enjoy the freedoms you’re given, you need to celebrate how they were given to you.”

(Correction: The original article reported Fairchild AFB as being located in Washington, D.C. The AFB is located in Washington state.)