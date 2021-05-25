Air Force staff sergeant gains bigger world view after two deployments

When Corey Summers was in his early 30s, his biggest regret was getting out of the military after enlisting in the Air Force at age 20 — and he decided he didn’t want to live with regrets.

Summers enlisted in 2011 in the Air National Guard and continues to serve in security forces at Grissom Air Force Base. Getting back in the military, he said, has been fulfilling. In the last 10 years, he’s been deployed twice, and the perspective he’s gained while living in other countries has been life-changing.

“It’s very eye-opening. You go over there and see it firsthand, and it's rough. You’re either rich, or you’re poor. You’re drinking and eating out of the same water that there’s animals in, and some of these people are living in tents in the middle of the desert at 140 degrees,” Summer said. “So I’m very humbled and blessed to know that we live in the best country in the world, and to be able to see that firsthand and interact with that is definitely humbling.”

During his deployments, Summers took every opportunity he could to get to know the natives, and he’s still in contact with one of them to this day.

From July 2014 to January 2015, Summers was deployed to Qatar where he did aircraft security. He visited around nine counties while conducting aircraft security, including Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq. He took a flag with him each time on the aircraft and received certifications with the date and times in which that flag was on those particular planes. Collecting those types of items was special to him.

He also helped fly Jordanian troops back to Jordan from Afghanistan and received patches from the commanders. He also was able to get money that had Saddam Hussein on it. After the fall of Hussein, his face never would appear on currency again.

“In the military, patches and coins are a big thing, so coins you get either from higher commanders or generals. The Jordanian Army and British, they give coins, so I’ve got all different things from different ethnic backgrounds, which is kind of cool too when you come back,” he said.

Following that deployment, Summers served in Kuwait from January 2019 to August 2019. While there, he conducted security for the airport and served as the master of ceremonies for two commanders who were coming in.

That airport held a lot of history.

“The airport we were at was the airport that got invaded when Desert Story hit off in Kuwait, so there’s a lot of history there. Not to be morbid, but they have the nooses that the Kuwaitis hung the generals from inside the hangars. It was kind of surreal to be able to see that,” he said.

During that deployment, when Summers wasn’t on his shift, he would go into town and eat the food, walk around, and visit with the natives. He received training on how to interact with the natives and what’s proper. A typical handshake there, he said, could be seen as disrespectful. During Ramadan, eating in front of the natives wasn’t allowed.

For the most part, it was easy to connect with the different cultures, he said.

“Talking to the people of Kuwait, interacting with those people, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Kuwait isn’t a place you want to go vacation or Iraq or Afghanistan or any of those places, but to be able to interact with those people there, for the most part, they love us. You’ve got some people that aren’t too fond of us being over there, but these people, they’re like us. Their circumstances, they’re just a little different,” he said.

While there, Summers visited the souks, or Arab marketplaces, and it was at one of those where he met a native who he’s still in touch with today.

Summers enjoyed getting to know the culture and appreciated the architecture. Every mall, he said, was at least the size of Mall of America.

“They’re just absolutely huge, and it’s just like something out of a movie. Castelton Mall or Circle Center or Markland Mall would look like dollar stores over there,” he said.

Thanks to Wi-Fi and FaceTime, Summers could keep in touch with his family during both deployments, which helped him through, he said, adding that he has so much respect for veterans who went before him who didn’t have access to that kind of technology.

“It’s the small things that we take for granted, just like being able to contact your kids and family and friends via FaceTime instead of letters. And unfortunately some of them (soldiers) didn’t make it home, and their letters did before them,” he said.