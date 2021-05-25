The Carver neighborhood is rich with African American history — from houses listed in the Green Book to men who fought in the Tuskegee Air Corps. — and the Howard County Historical Society is bringing it to life.

For phase two of its exhibit “African American History Revealed,” the historical society is highlighting individuals, organizations, and homes from the Carver neighborhood with a 3D, interactive map. The goal, according to Director Catherine Hughes, is to spotlight lesser-known African American history and make it a part of all history that’s discussed.

“This exhibit we call ‘Howard County African American History Revealed’ because [the history] was always there, but we just didn’t know it. ‘We,’ I say that at the Howard County Historical Society. We had not highlighted it. Of course people knew this history, but it had not been highlighted in our museum very much, so it’s really been a great opportunity to give equal footing to that history,” said Hughes. “We’re really trying to bring African American history into all of our history.”

The organization has been working with a group of local community advisors who have been informing the process with their experience and contacts, and staff has been diving into the history and discovering historic roles many citizens in that area played.

"[The exhibit] is by no means comprehensive but a positive start toward equitable representation of people of color in Howard County. The goal is to find ways to incorporate new information and objects to the story of Howard County so that it is part of the county's history."

Four homes in the neighborhood were listed in the Green Book, also known as the Negro Motorist Green Book, which was published from 1936 to 1966. The book was published during the era of Jim Crow laws when racism and discrimination were "legally prescribed."

While few African Americans owned vehicles at that time, more were beginning to as an African American middle class was developing. But travel often put them at risk of being turned down for food and lodging. For that reason, an African American mailman from New York City, Victor Hugo Green, published The Green Book, a guide to services and places that were known to be safe for African Americans.

In that book, four homes from the Carver neighborhood were listed. While the addresses are known, Hughes said the owners of the homes from those times have been harder to uncover.

“That’s been harder to figure out because most people are gone. So it’s really been the toughest part of the research. Our curator and assistant curator have been furiously trying to get info on those houses, the people that ran them,” she said.

Those four houses will be featured on the 3D map and have QR codes that can be scanned to read more about them.

The other highlight on the map will be the locations of five men who were associated with the Tuskegee U.S. Army Air Corps. The Tuskegee Airmen were primarily African American pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. The airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces. During World War II, the U.S. was still subject to Jim Crow laws, and the military still was segregated.

Five men from the Carver neighborhood were part of the airmen. They were as follows:

• Andrew T. Dunigan Jr. (1920-1980) aircraft mechanic

• Bennett Hardy (1921-2006) pilot

• John Cunningham, (1915-1969) pilot

• John W. McClure (1919-1952) pilot

• Gordon Morgan (research still in progress)

Phase two of the exhibit will open on June 4, and it will be added to first phase of the exhibit, which highlighted the first African American to buy land in Howard County: Aliff Henley. In 1844, Henley purchased 80 acres for $280.

Two more phases will be added to the exhibit, which will become a permanent collection at the Howard County Historical Society. Phase three, which will focus on musician Baggy Hardimon and give a more in-depth look into the Tuskegee Airmen, will open in the fall, and the last phase will open early next year. The exhibit began in February 2020.

Hughes said the research has been fascinating and brings history in general into focus.

“The idea is that history is a picture that has lots of different fuzzy areas, and you just keep learning. You learn one more new thing, and that piece comes into focus. And then you learn another thing, and that piece comes into focus. But at no point do you have clarity on every inch of that canvas,” Hughes said.

For Juneteenth, on Saturday, June 19, the Howard County Historical Society is offering free admission to the museum. The historical society is located at 1200 W. Sycamore St.

(Editor's note: The original story called the neighborhood the Carver Community Center neighborhood. This story has been updated to reflect the correct name of the neighborhood, Carver neighborhood.)