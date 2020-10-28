AFL-CIO to change focus to make greater impact

When the AFL-CIO partnered with area unions 24 years ago to put on a school supply drive to ensure no student started school without the tools they needed to be successful, no other organizations were doing it.

Now, nearly a quarter century later, AFL-CIO is only one of a handful of area organizations that give out school supplies ahead of the start of school, according to Cheryl Graham, president of the Howard Tipton Chapter of the AFL-CIO. And COVID-19 in a way, she said, showed that.

The 24th annual Supportive Unions Prepare Pupils for Learning in Elementary Schools (S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S.) was called off in August due to the virus, but those needing supplies still could call United Way for assistance. Everyone who did call, Graham said, was referred to another program and had their needs met. Because of that, Graham began wondering whether S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. had run its course and whether there was something the AFL-CIO could do that would be more impactful.

“From a United Way perspective, the last two years we have not seen an unmet need. Even though we didn’t do it (S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S.) this year, there’s a whole bunch of other ones, and I paid attention to all those we referred people to. We had a place to send everybody who called, so that’s what really started making me wonder what else we could be doing,” Graham said.

Graham compared the program to a Christmas program the AFL-CIO started years ago. At the time, the Center Township Trustee office assisted children for Christmas but only children who were under age 15. Not wanting the older children to be left out, the AFL-CIO began a program that served children age 15 and older by putting together Christmas boxes for the older kids.

A few years later, Graham said the Center Township Trustee office expanded its program to include older children, and thus the AFL-CIO program no longer was needed.

That’s what has happened to S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S., she said.

“It already has been replaced. Our numbers were decreasing every year, and every year there were more places that were helping with school supplies. It was a duplication,” she said. “ … We just made it known that there was a need for school supplies like we did with the Christmas program. There’s a need out there; take care of it. And people are, so I’m OK with that.”

Now, Graham said she has an opportunity to have talks with area unions to find another need that they can work together to fill.

“I hope to start from scratch with the unions and talk with everybody about what they think is important and what they want to focus on,” she said. “Pretty much everybody who’s doing what they’re doing today is just in with a program that’s going on. Now everybody gets a chance.”

While the program that will take the place of S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. has yet to be determined, the AFL-CIO president anticipated it still will be along the lines of education.

Four years ago, the AFL-CIO added a tote program where unions and community partners began adopting kindergarten classrooms to support teachers and ensure they have everything they needed to be successful, which in turn helped their students to be successful.

Graham said that program may be expanded in some way.

“We really want to support teachers. So does labor, and the teachers know those kids, right? So we can funnel anything we need to through the teachers and have a good relationship with the teachers so that they feel supported and better no matter what happens, and that’s what labor is all about. Those are our brothers and sisters,” Graham said.

This year, more than 20 unions have adopted every kindergarten classroom in Howard County. The unions talk with the teachers to find out what each of their needs are for their classrooms, and they put together customized totes that are delivered after Christmas break.

Graham said the program has been a big morale booster for teachers.

“It’s a huge morale booster for them to know they’re not alone and to know they have support and from fellow union people, too. That’s what we’re all about, helping each other and being there. So I think they know, too, that we understand their challenges, and that goes a long way,” Graham said.

Graham thanked the unions for backing the totes program and said many of them have gone above and beyond to support their classroom. One union, she said, followed a kindergarten teacher who changed grade levels, and they continue to support her.