In the process of attempting to reduce clutter in our house, “A Working Woman’s Guide” for 1994-1995 surfaced. It was so uplifting in today’s challenging world. I read it and hope you’ll enjoy parts of it in this article. You may recognize some of the authors. If no name accompanies the quotation, none was given.
Elbert Hubbard has said, “I would rather be able to appreciate things I cannot have than to have things I am not able to appreciate.”
William A. Ward shared this thought, “Enthusiasm and persistence can make an average person superior; indifference and lethargy can make a superior person average.”
We’d all do well to remember Ephesians 4:32, 5:1,2. “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you. Be imitators of God, as beloved children, and live in love.”
We should never forget, “Among God’s best gifts to us are the people who love us.” According to Dean Stanley, “The true calling of a Christian is not to do extraordinary things but to do ordinary things in an extraordinary way.” Have you ever thought, “Happiness is loving what you do and getting someone else to pay you to do it?”
Art Linkletter believes, “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” According to Mrs. A. J. Stanley, “People who have achieved success have lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who have gained the respect of intelligent people and the love of little children; who have filled the niche and accomplished the task, who have left the world better than they found it, who have never lacked appreciation of the earth’s beauty, or failed to express it; who have always looked for the best in others and given the best they had.” More people like these would make our world much better today!
Gloria Gaither advises, “We may run, walk, stumble, drive, or fly, but let us never miss a chance to see a rainbow on the way.” Someone said we should “Thank God for dirty dishes; they have a tale to tell. While other folks go hungry, we’re eating pretty well. With home, and health and happiness, we shouldn’t want to fuss. For by this stack of evidence, God’s very good to us."
Elizabeth Elliot has shared other thoughts. “I would hope that the Christian businessman or woman, whether lowest on the corporate totem pole or the chief executive officer, would be distinguished from the rest not only by conscientious work but also by graciousness, by simple kindness, by an unassuming manliness or a modest womanliness, and above all by a readiness to serve.”
Barbara Bush said, “At the end of your life you will never regret not having passed one more test, not winning one more verdict, or not closing one more deal. You will regret time not spent with a husband, a friend, a child, or a parent.” How true this is!