Adult, youth egg hunts set for April 3

The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department is stuffing tens of thousands of plastic Easter eggs with candy and prize tickets for youth and adults to hunt this Saturday.

On April 3, the parks department is putting on its 11th annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt for those ages 18 and older at Jackson Morrow Park and its longstanding EGGcellent, EGGciting, EGGstra Fun Youth Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 0 to 10 at Northwest Park. Elizabeth Titus, the recreation programmer for the parks department, said she’s hoping the events will be well-received once again after last year’s were canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’m hoping a lot of people will be excited. There’s definitely a different atmosphere leading up to it with everything going on, and I’m hoping people are excited to get out and get back to some normalcy and just do something fun and be able to be outdoors and potentially win some really great prizes,” Titus said. “They’re really great events, and it’s nice to come to those and get into the spirit of Easter.”

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

For the 11th year, adults can relive their youth with a hunt just for them.

The Adult Easter Egg Hunt ups the ante on a typical egg hunt, as it takes place at night, and participants are encouraged to bring flashlights to hunt more than 12,000 eggs scattered in the “hunt zone” at Jackson Morrow Park.

Each year, hundreds line up at the start line and await the signal to take off. Participants run across the park, tossing eggs into their bags and hoping to come away with not only candy but also prize tickets for adult-themed gifts.

“It’s a lot more hardcore than people give it credit for,” Titus said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Of the 12,000 eggs, around 400 to 700 eggs will have prize tickets in them. Prizes are donated from local businesses and organizations and include gift cards, grill sets, candy bars, and more. Sometimes grills are donated, and Windmill Grill and Elite Banquet Center donate the grand prize. This year's grand prize is a patio set. Culvers also again is ensuring that everyone leaves with prize cards, which can be picked up upon entering the hunt zone.

In 2019, the last year of the hunt since 2020’s was canceled, 350 people participated, though that number was lower than the typical turnout, Titus said, because the event was rescheduled due to a snowstorm. Titus said the popularity of the event stems from the nostalgia it brings back.

“It brings a lot of nostalgia back to the participants because there really isn’t something like this for adults. It’s mostly reserved for younger children and not only that but the prizes are geared toward the adults themselves,” Titus said. “It also gears them toward staying within the community and participating within the community with local businesses and organizations, and it’s just the fact that it’s something out of the normal that you can do with your friends and loved ones.”

The cost to participate is $5, and proceeds go to purchase prizes for the youth hunt and to keep it free. The adult hunt is open to ages 18 and older, and participants must have a wristband to participate, which can be purchased at the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department in advance or at Kirkendall Center the day of the hunt from 5 to 8:25 p.m. or until wristbands sell out. Cash only is accepted. Participants must bring their own bags.

EGGcellent, EGGciting, EGGstra Fun Youth Easter Egg Hunt

In partnership with Noontime Kiwanis, the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is returning its youth Easter egg hunt at Northwest Park, located at 1600 W. Judson Road.

The hunt takes place in three of the park's softball diamonds, which are used to offer hunts for three age groups: 0 to 3, 4 to 6, and 7 to 10. This hunt also will consist of about 12,000 eggs, many of which will have prize tickets geared toward the different age groups.

The grand prize for each age group is a bike.

The program is free, and participants do not have to register. The event begins at 1 p.m. Children must bring their own basket.