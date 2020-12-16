Whytlie Morrisett dreamed of becoming a pediatric nurse even when others told her she never would achieve those dreams.

Now, Morrisett, who dropped out of high school at age 14 after becoming pregnant with her first child, is inching closer to her dreams after graduating from the Kokomo Area Career Center's Adult Education Program on Oct. 15.

“I have had many people look down on me over the years,” Morrisett, 19, said. “They think because I am a teen mom, I am stupid.”

The 19-year-old knew better. She continues to prove others wrong by surmounting obstacles and hitting new milestones in pursuit of her dreams.

When, Morrisett found out she passed her high school equivalency exam on her first try on Oct. 15, she said she was shocked and elated. For Morrisett, graduating from the Adult Education program was an emotional moment, which capped a five-year journey.

At the time Morrisett dropped out of high school, she had every intention of returning to school to earn her diploma. Life had other plans. In the years that followed, Morrisett married her boyfriend and had two more children.

All three of Morrisett’s babies were born premature, and the labor and delivery of her third child was traumatic. Morrisett experienced a partial placental abruption.

“I almost died, and my son was born weighing two pounds,” Morrisett explained.

Morrisett’s son spent four months in the neonatal intensive care unit, where he first relied on a ventilator to breathe. Eventually, the infant graduated to a CPAP machine and then to an oxygen tube in his nose. During this time, Morrisett was caring for two toddlers at home while driving back and forth from the NICU to care for her youngest.

The mother of three had little time to consider her education, but she hadn’t forgotten about her desire to pursue her high school diploma and a career. As Morrisett’s youngest son approached his first birthday, now completely healed, Morrisett settled into the routine demands of motherhood; she also found time to think about her high school education once again.

Now 19, Morrisett knew a traditional high school path was not an option, but she watched her husband earn his high school equivalency diploma and felt that might work for her. Morrisett connected with the Kokomo Area Career Center Adult Education program and enrolled immediately.

Registration in the program begins with a pretest to assess a student’s strengths and weaknesses in three areas of testing: reading, math, and language. Those results are used to create an individualized plan of study for each student.

Morrisett tested off the charts in reading and language; her only weakness was in mathematics.

The Adult Education teachers at the Kokomo Area Career Center worked one-on-one with Morrisett to review math concepts, while also offering strategies and tips to improve test-taking skills and build self-confidence.

Despite earning few credits in high school and being away from education for more than four years, Morrisett felt she was ready to take her high school equivalency exam (called the Test Assessing Secondary Completion), within three weeks of enrolling in the adult education program. On Oct. 15, Morrisett learned she passed the TASC exam.

“That passing score changed my life, honestly,” Morrisett said. “I wanted to do better for my kids, and this was the first step.”

Morrisett wasted no time in taking the next step. A week after passing her high school equivalency exam, Morrisett submitted her application at Ivy Tech Community College. Morrisett achieved her second major milestone when she gained acceptance at Ivy Tech.

In January, Morrisett will begin juggling motherhood with four college courses: Anatomy 101, Psychology 101, English, and math. Morrisett is most excited about her anatomy and psychology courses and most nervous about her math class.

In May 2021, Morrisett will complete the exam for entrance to nursing school.

“If everything goes well, I will start nursing school in August of 2021,” Morrisett said.

After earning her associate degree in nursing from Ivy Tech, Morrisett plans to pursue her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Indiana University Kokomo. Morrisett’s ultimate goal is to become a pediatric nurse.

“I want to help parents, especially young parents, navigate difficult circumstances, like what I went through,” Morrisett said. “I want to help them through the situations I thought I wouldn’t survive.”

Morrisett’s teacher, Joanne Mijic, has no doubt the mother of three will find success.

“I know you can do this,” Mijic told Morrisett. “What you put your mind to, you can achieve. Your accomplishments so far are a testament to that.”

Morrisett acknowledged that she wouldn’t be in a position to achieve her dreams without the teachers in the adult education program. These educators, Morrisett said, provided a calm environment, explained concepts in ways she could understand, and worked around her hectic schedule. In fact, the teachers were so invested that when Morrisett missed class to care for her sick kids, the teachers checked in with Morrisett to make sure her children were OK.

“My teachers at the Kokomo Area Career Center helped me land in the place I want to be in life, able to pursue my dreams of becoming a nurse,” Morrisett said. “I would recommend the Kokomo Area Career Center Adult Education program to anyone, especially young mothers. I wish I would have found this program sooner.”