A year to remember: Fiber artist’s COVID-19-themed quilt accepted into Indiana State Museum collection

A Kokomo-native who spent his career as a medicinal chemist is looking at viruses from a different perspective.

Keith Woods recently created a COVID-19-themed quilt depicting the novel coronavirus through fiber arts. The quilt, which features threaded toilet paper, a face mask, handwashing a pandemic graph, and more, was accepted into the Indiana State Museum’s COVID-19 collection. Woods hope is that the quilt will help people remember 2020 a century from now.

“We never hear anything about the flu pandemic of 1918, and I want people just to be reminded, to be made aware of this pandemic. I think in 20 years people will still be aware, and 50 or 100, I don’t know. I don’t know if people forget like they did this last one or not, so it’s more of just a historical reminder of current events.”

Woods grew up in Kokomo, graduating from Haworth High School before going to Purdue University where he earned a degree in chemistry. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in organic chemistry and worked as a medicinal chemist for Abbott Laboratories and then AbbVie in Chicago.

The Kokomo-native spent the bulk of his career in cancer research. He was granted more than 20 U.S. patents and authored numerous scientific publications. In 2015, after retiring from AbbVie, Woods returned to Kokomo and delved into quilting.

He got into quilting a bit by accident. His mother wanted to start creating quilts for her grandchildren, so Woods purchased all the supplied she needed to get started and signed her up for a class.

“I’ve since learned that classes are not really just teaching you how to do general quilting,” he said. “They usually have a project that they do, so she was a little frustrated that she didn’t learn what she wanted to in the class.”

So, Woods began reading quilting books and trying to translate that to his mother. Finally, he said, “Oh, show me how to use this sewing machine.”

“So it ends up that I help her more than she helped me, especially now,” Woods said.

Woods helps his mother by doing the measuring, designing, and cutting, and she does all the sewing. It works out well for the both of them, he said. As he got into the hobby, he began enjoying it, and he started doing his own projects independently and joined the Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild. He’s since made 17 quilts.

Woods drew similarities between quilting and chemistry.

“Though the comparison may not be immediately obvious, synthesizing drug molecules and making quilts have their similarities. Both start with small building blocks, which are expertly and elegantly assembled to create final products with increasing complexity, utility, and beauty,” he said.

While his work has been displayed at the Kokomo Fine Arts Center, the Kokomo Quilt Guild’s Quilts Along the Wildcat Show, and Accomplish Quilting in Indianapolis, he said he’s proud his pandemic piece landed a permanent spot in a collection at the Indiana State Museum.

The crafty virus piece isn’t his first time merging science and art. Around 20 years ago, Woods and a colleague created “Molecular Music” where the pair composed and recorded music based on molecules and sold more than 15,000 CDs. They were flown to Austria to hear a brass ensemble from the Vienna Orchestra perform one of the compositions.

“It’s sort of goofy. Every once in a while I say, ‘When did these things happen? When did this become my life?’” he said, laughing.

Looking at molecule, Woods said he began seeing that if music notes were placed along their pathways, music could be created. He and his colleague created 10 pieces of music and then wrote a piece for drug companies that ended up purchasing thousands of CDs.

Afterward, they had the idea to create promotional products for the drug company they were working for by creating music based on the inventory numbers for the company’s different drugs.

“Once you do a few of those things, you’re a little less resistant to trying all sorts of different things. And as a scientist, I’m all for experimenting and trying different things and goofy things even more so than that,” Woods said.