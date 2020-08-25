A response of three cities: Photographer captures community responses from Atlanta, Montgomery, Indianapolis in new civil rights collection

A Kokomo photographer has immortalized the responses from Americans in two cities to the police killings of two black men and captured civil rights icon John Lewis’ last walk from Selma to Montgomery in a new collection featured at the Kokomo Art Association.

The collection, titled “Evolution of the Revolution,” by Robin Ligon-Williams features photos from the site of Rayshard Brooks’ murder at a Wendy’s in Atlanta, Indianapolis artists’ responses to the murder of George Floyd, and the Selma to Montgomery March with civil rights legend Congressman John Lewis prior to his death in July. Ligon-Williams said her goal with the collection was to capture the different responses from Americans to civil rights issues.

“There are stories on all sides. It’s like how do you capture the absolute passion of people when they think that things have not been fair or equitable? How do you capture that and still tell the story?” said Ligon-Williams. “There’s always going to be a response, and that’s what art is for. Art is a reflection of the human experience.”

By visiting these cities, Ligon-Williams experienced the emotions of the natives’ responses to murder and civil unrest right alongside them.

In Atlanta, Ligon-Williams visited the site of Brooks’ murder just days after he was killed in a Wendy's parking lot in June and witnessed firsthand the civil unrest as the Wendy’s continued to be vandalized and surrounded by citizens who continued to camp out at the restaurant.

“Looking at something on CNN and then being in the midst of that environment are two totally different things because you may see something on television, but you’re not going to really feel or have a physical, emotional response until you’re in the middle of it,” she said. “I just felt that there was a lot of outrage, a lot of anger, justifiably so. The response to me, it was very intense. I can’t even really put into words how intense the feeling was when I got there.”

In her collection, a photo of the badly-burned and vandalized Wendy’s is juxtaposed with a more peaceful response from people in Indianapolis to the police killing of George Floyd.

Buildings around the city were boarded up to protect them from potential looters and vandalism, and Ligon-Williams captured artists’ responses to that by photographing murals that had been painted on those boards that brought forth messages of peace and hope.

“When I came back to Indianapolis right after being in Atlanta, I saw the other side of it. I saw a much different approach with the artists’ work, and I thought, ‘This really tells a story of people having a lot of the same feelings but having a different response,” she said. “Of course people are still outraged (in Indianapolis). I would not say they’re not outraged in Indianapolis, but the response is different.”

The collection also features scenes from this year’s Selma to Montgomery March across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, a historic march that began in 1965 led by Martin Luther King Jr. During the inaugural march, civil rights activist John Lewis, who was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders, was brutally beaten by police in what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Ligon-Williams captured Lewis’ last march across the bridge, which proved to be his last. Lewis died in July at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

“This is something that symbolically represents the peaceful protests, King’s principle of peaceful protest,” Ligon-Williams said.

Looking forward, Ligon-Williams said she hopes the country can find a way to heal and respond to injustices in productive ways.

“The feelings may be the same or similar, but there are different approaches and different ways to respond. The end game is that everyone needs to come together, and we need to treat each other with a lot more respect, a lot more dignity, and we need our leadership to come up and say, ‘This is how we have to do it.’ We need strong leadership to make that happen, but on the ground, grassroots-level, we make the choice every day to treat each other with love,” she said.

"Evolution of the Revolution" is on display in the window of Kokomo Art Association, located at 210 N. Main St., through Sept. 1.