Grammy winner and 21-Dove award winner Jason Crabb is coming to Cross America in Kokomo.
Crabb's electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.
Since his first solo release in 2009, Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle, and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He also has shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.
Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.
See Crabb in concert along with Comedian Mickey Bell and soloist Cami Shrock on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Cross America. General admission and VIP tickets are available online at iTickets.com