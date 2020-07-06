A Greentown Lions Club member has become the next district governor

On July 1, Greentown Lion Member Mike Imbler became the third lion from the Greentown Lions Club to become district governor. Imbler will be responsible for 41 Lions Clubs, holding four cabinet meetings, and one district convention in his district.

Imbler has served as president of Greentown Lions Club, district zone chair, second and first vice-district governor, and now Governor. Governor Imbler was presented two International Presidential awards by two different Lions International presidents and a Presidential Leadership medal for his role in the 2017 Kokomo tornado recovery project.

Greentown Lions Club was chartered on June 19, 1945. Greentown Lions is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Indiana and the largest Lions Club in its district with over 150 members.

Greentown Lions only has had two other members who were district governors, Lion Ross Wyrick was governor from 1955 to 1956, and Lion Dal Agness was governor from 1963 to 1964.

There are three Lions Clubs in Howard County. Contact the following Lions to get involved:

Russiville Lions, Lion Frank Faulkner – 765-438-0786

Kokomo Area Lions, Lion Jerry Price – 765-432-2608

Greentown Lions, Lion Wayne Sozansky – 765-437-4496