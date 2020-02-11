Are you in need of advice on how to have a happier life? A friend recently sent an email filled with suggestions for people age 65 and older. They are a reminder of what each of us might do to improve our lives.
The first was to use the money you’ve saved. Don’t leave it to someone who doesn’t know the sacrifices you made to get it. If you’ve given your children an education, food, shelter, and support, don’t worry about their financial situation.
This is now their responsibility. However, if you have a choice, don’t surrender to the temptation of living with your children or grandchildren. Everyone needs privacy. That’s why we bought long-term health insurance 25 years ago and thank God every day it’s possible to live in the house we purchased 50 years ago.
Keep a healthy life. It’s easy to get sick and harder to remain healthy. Pain and discomfort go hand in hand with getting older. They are not you but something that is added to you.
Don’t stress over little things that will drag you down. Instead keep love alive. Love life, your family, and everyone you know.
To be proud both inside and out created some problems. It suggested visiting a hair salon and getting a manicure. My hair is so thin it would be ridiculous to try to curl it. Now that it’s white and straight, people have begun to share compliments. I didn’t think that day would ever arrive. Little do they know my husband now cuts the back, and I cut the front. As for my fingernails, they chip until I keep them shorter than the ends of my fingers.
With a smile, I discovered that older people should wear clothing for their age because there is nothing worse than their trying to wear clothing designed for the younger generation.
Stay up to date with newspapers and emails. Respect the younger generation and their opinions but give advice not criticism. Never say, “In my time.” If you’re alive, you’re still part of this time. Have fun and enjoy life. Spend time with positive, cheerful people. Bitter people make you older and harder to be around.
Don’t abandon your hobbies. If you don’t have any, create some. If you think you’re too old to travel or hike, you can try to cook, read, dance, adopt a pet, plant a garden, play cards or games, golf, paint, volunteer, collect something, talk with friends on the telephone, or email them if they have a computer. This is rewarding for you and your friends.
Accept invitations to baptisms, graduations, birthdays, weddings, or conferences even if you don’t feel like attending. Get out of the house. Be a conversationalist. Talk less and listen more, but don’t criticize or complain.
If you’re offended by someone, forgive them. However, if you’ve offended another person, be sure to apologize. Live your faith, and set an example. Let that memory sway others. If you have a strong belief, don’t waste time trying to convince others. Laugh often. Laugh at everything. Find humor in your situation.