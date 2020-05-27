81st Army Band flutist performed for prominent dignitaries

Lisa Mellinger’s passion for playing the flute led to a career in the military where she was able to do what she loved while serving her country in an unexpected way.

Since the third grade, Mellinger always had a flute in her hand. After high school, she was in college working toward a degree in music business when, two years in, she found out she could go into the service as a flute player.

“At first, it really seemed like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I can do this and get paid for it.’ That was my first thought, ‘Why not do something you like and get paid for it?’ But once I got into it, there was that second aspect. You were doing something for your country. You were enjoying something that you actually loved, and you were promoting respect, promoting the service,” Mellinger said.

Before she could start in the band, though, she had to earn her way. A U.S. Army recruiter took the flutist to Chicago for an audition, and she proved proficient in her instrument. She signed the paperwork, and in 1977, Mellinger became part of the 81st Army Band.

As with all U.S. Army members, she still had to complete basic training, which she did in Alabama with the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Her group was the next to last company with WAC before training became co-ed. Because of her previous training on the flute, Mellinger entered basic training as a Private First Class (PFC), an E3, instead of enlisted private, an E1. She and one other musician, a trumpet player, were the only ones already at that rank.

“When we started basic training, we were already two steps above everybody. That was good and bad because the basic training officers kind of gave us slack,” she said.

Following basic, Mellinger went to Army Recruiting Station Little Creek outside of Norfolk, Va., and attended the school of music for all branches of the armed forces. The training, she said, was top-notch.

“It was very short. It was what they call AIT, advanced intermediate training, and I learned more in that short time – it wasn’t even maybe three months – than I did in the two years in college, truthfully,” she said. “They slammed a lot at you, but it helped that I had music classes before.”

Once she completed training, she earned the rank of Specialist 4, and she was ready to perform as part of the 81st Army Band. She was stationed at Fort Sheridan near Chicago, and her job entailed performing as part of parades, concerts, and military ceremonies.

“Being north of Chicago, if any prominent dignitaries came through, we played for them,” she said.

She just had missed performing for John Wayne as part of a bicentennial celebration, but she was able to entertain other dignitaries, like Prince Charles in 1978 and 38th President Gerald Ford in 1979. Playing for Prince Charles, she said, was a highlight.

“We did a lot of ethnic parades, and they usually had someone from that background or from that country, so I got to meet a lot of different ones. I think we kind of had a foot in the door because we actually got to talk to them. They thanked us for doing our job, and it was just amazing,” she said.

Along with performing, the band members also were tasked with visiting schools and recruiting. It was a busy schedule year-round, and they rarely had time off. Mellinger was only about a four-hour drive from home, but her schedule kept her from visiting much. Instead, she wrote a lot of letters.

“In the summertime, we were always busy. In order for us to actually get a week off, the band would have to shut down. We usually had a break around the beginning of June, and then we worked almost all the way until October, got time off, and then the Christmas season came in and the school seasons with the recruitment jobs,” she said. “In the summer, you were constantly busy, even on the weekends because that’s when a lot of your city parades went on.”

The band also was utilized for performances of the National Anthem at many events, and Mellinger remembered standing on second base while playing for the Chicago White Sox at a baseball game. The flutist always loved performing Fourth of July ceremonies because it included performing the 1812 Overture in which the band used live cannons. To this day, Mellinger said the song brings her to tears.

Looking back, Mellinger said her only regret was not reenlisting and spending her entire career with the band. She had the opportunity to go overseas to Frankfurt, Germany, with the band, but she opted to stay stateside.

“If I would have been thinking better, I probably would have stuck in it the whole 20 years like a lot of the people did. But, I hate to say it, I was young and dumb. I got married, and we didn’t want to go overseas for that long,” she said. “I look back at it now, and yes, I wish I would have gone overseas. That was a stupid decision.”

Mellinger said she appreciated the education she earned in the U.S. Army.

“The respect that you learn just lets you go through life knowing you served a purpose, and it helped you grow. It helped you help others. That camaraderie that you get in your own unit really helped to shape your life,” Mellinger said. “It’s just something you can’t put into words, the respect you have for your elders, for your job, for really life in general. It just puts you on the right path.”