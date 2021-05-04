4th annual Steven Crumley Memorial Ride returns

When 2001 Northwestern High School graduate Steven Crumley was killed in a motorcycle accident in September 2018 at age 36, a hole was left in the local motorcycle community — and those who loved him stepped up to keep his memory alive.

Every year since, a Steven Crumley Memorial Ride has been held in his honor. According to ride organizer Jeremy Robey, the event started as a fund raiser for his family to help his children but since has turned into a fund-raising event for the Western School Corp. athletic department as his children attend school there.

“He was just such a good guy. He’d help anyone out with anything they needed, and I just didn’t want him to be forgotten,” said Robey. “He helped me out a lot, and I know he helped anyone with whatever he could.”

From the start, the event proved popular, drawing big crowds and supporters. Last year’s ride raised over $4,000.

While the event has been a good fund raiser, Robey said the best part about it has been giving Crumley’s children an event where they can hear about all of the good their father did for his friends and community.

“That’s been the best part. Every year people tell stories about him and how they helped him or what he did for them, and it’s things that his kids didn’t get to hear with him being their dad. They didn’t know a lot of what he did for people, and it’s been good for them to be able to hear that and see what kind of impact he had,” Robey said.

Robey said the event has been encouraging and, in a sense, therapeutic for him, too, as one of Crumley’s close friends, to reminisce about the funs times he and others had with Crumley.

Even his obituary, he was remembered for the good he did for others.

“No strangers he met, no hand left unshaken. At the drop of a hat, he would run to those who were in need,” it read.

Crumley also was known for attending other organizations’ charity rides and benefits.

The fourth annual Steven Crumley Memorial Ride is returning on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will start and end at Robey’s house at 9222 W. 150 S., Russiaville. Cost is $20 per bike and $20 for T-shirts. Registration is from 2 to 3 p.m. with kickstands up at 5:15 p.m.

There will be games, a hog roast, music, beer, and activities after the ride from 5 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.