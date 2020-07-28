4H'ers remain resilient in the face of change

On March 11, I made the call to cancel Howard County Ag Day that was scheduled for later that month.
Over 450 Howard County fifth graders were slated to attend. It was a big event to put on but an even bigger disappointment to cancel. At the time, we thought that the situation would be resolved quickly and that, within a few weeks, life would return to normal. That summertime would bring 4H Camp, Fair, and a fitting end to the 4-H year. Little did we know that the whole summer would take on a different tack.
The 4H’ers in Howard County are amazing. They are resilient in the face of ever-mounting pressure. They are passionate and willing to see through what they start. They are problem solvers who are willing to adapt to fit the current climate. The 2020 Howard County 4-H Fair was like no other seen in the county since the first Howard County 4-H Fair 75 years ago. Social distancing and face coverings were the buzz words.
Instead of that, I want to share what should be talked about. I want to talk about kids like Jolie Good and Austin Hamblin who volunteered countless days and hours to support judging, animals, and the Junior Leader Coke Stand.
I want to share the hard work of the livestock superintendents to make sure that everyone had a chance to show safely. I want people to notice the extension office staff who put in countless hours preparing for every eventuality and ensuring that each 4H’er and volunteer had the resources they needed. I want the voices of each kid who said, “I want to make sure I get to exhibit, no matter what!” to rise above the noise. Those are the things to be celebrated and should be heard.
Most of all, after the end of this different and challenging fair, I want everyone to hear me say thank you. Thank you to the 4H’ers who do amazing work on projects from aerospace to woodworking. Thank you to all the 4H’ers who raise small animals to 1,500-pound steers. Thank you to the volunteers who gave up countless hours to prepare and execute the fair. Thank you to the exhibit association which guides our program throughout the year. Thank you to the extension office staff for having the answers and provides so much as we prepare for the fair. Thank you to each of you who supported the Howard County 4-H program in this crazy year. While not every kid gets a championship ribbon during the fair, each and every one of our 4H’ers were champion kids. They persevered, were resilient, and met every challenge with a smile. I am proud to be just a little part of the Howard County 4-H program and the champion kids we produce.