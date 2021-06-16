You have permission to edit this article.
2021 Howard County Scholarship recipients announced

Community Foundation of Howard County awards more than $527,000 in scholarships for 2021-22 school year

KOKOMO, Ind. – Through the Community Foundation of Howard County,191 scholarships and renewals from 67 scholarship funds have been awarded to Howard County students with an approximate value of $527,000, including the two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.

“We are fortunate to have so many caring donors in our community who want to help students succeed,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “These scholarships acknowledge the achievements of the recipients through the generosity of our donors. This support strengthens the community as educational attainment is increased.”

The students and scholarships they were awarded are listed below:

Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship

  • Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School
  • Patrick Bath, Marian University
  • Mackinley Davis, Ball State University
  • Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine
  • Maison Hardin, Indiana University Kokomo
  • Will Keisling, Purdue University
  • Emma Shoemaker, Purdue University
  • Morgen Smith, Indiana University Kokomo
  • Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine
  • Renewals: Clara Hochgesang, Emma Marley, Ruby Terrell, Abigail Van Horn

Carl Anderson Scholarship

  • Hope Smith, Eastern High School

Kathie Beatty Memorial Scholarship

  • Lucas Grant, Western High School
  • Renewals: Emma Shoemaker, Molly Sipes, Alex Taylor

Alex & Kitty Bell Scholarship

  • Renewal: Laura Weaver

Martha Ann Brooks Scholarship

  • Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School

 

Jenny Michelle Butler Memorial Scholarship

  • Mollie Smith, Western High School

 

Russena L. Comer Scholarship

  • Renewal: Baylie Stanley

M. Joyce Cook Memorial Scholarship

  • Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
  • Renewals: Alivia Henn, Christopher Nierman, Victoria Wunderlich

Coach John R. “Jack” Dean Scholarship

  • Hunter Mohr, Northwestern High School

 

Betsy Demaree Scholarship

  • Renewal: Sophia Yager-Motl

Jesse W. Dunn Total Effort Scholarship Award

  • Jon Callane, Kokomo High School

Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship

  • Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine

Richard L. and Marion J. Eller Scholarship

  • Tyler Ballinger, Northwestern High School
  • Renewals: Justin Ballinger, Rachel Mast, Allison Miller

Jean E. Farrar-Fager Scholarship

  • Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School

 

Rick Fingleton Scholarship

  • Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
  • Renewals: Laurel Granfield, Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Vance

Fisher Medical Scholarship

  • Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine

Betty E. Fowler Scholarship

  • Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School
  • Renewal: Isabella Davis

John P. Fredrick Destination Education Scholarship

  • Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

Tony Gabriel Student Athlete Scholarship

  • Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School
  • Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School
  • Renewals: Lynzey Butzin, Alison Pemberton

Hamilton-Middleton Scholarship

  • Sarah Manuel, Western High School
  • Renewals: Andrew Granfield, Max Harbaugh, Andrea Peterson

W.G. Harter Memorial Scholarship

  • Cole Scheiman, Kokomo High School
  • Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

 

C.V. Haworth Memorial Scholarship

  • Madison Collins, Kokomo High School

 

Bradley E. Hemmeger Memorial Scholarship

  • Arie Lowe, Western High School
  • Molly Mavrick, Kokomo High School

June E. Brown Hill PEO-Nursing Scholarship

  • Madison Saban, Kokomo High School

Don & Loretta Holihan Education Scholarship

  • Kamryn Booher, Kokomo High School

Gerald Hood Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers

  • Renewal: Nicholas Jozwiak

William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship

  • Madison Collins, Kokomo High School
  • Ashlyn Markley, Northwestern High School
  • Jill Patel, Taylor High School
  • Alexandra Smith, Northwestern High School
  • Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
  • Morgen Smith, Western High School
  • Renewals: Miranda Addison, Kaitlyn Alexander, Kaiya Allen, Craig Closson, Drew Coram, Gabriel Franks, Alexandra Grecu, Hannah Harrell, Andrew Hartman, Renanda Hoosier, Shelby Hopkins, Madison Middleton, Olivia Mohring, Alexis Pier, Joshua Rush

Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO Scholarship

  • Raygan Ballew, Kokomo High School
  • Will Keisling, Eastern High School

 

Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship

  • Renewal: Heather Wright-Swinson

Patricia F. Johnson Scholarship

  • Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School

Knolinski Family Scholarship

  • Truman Howerton, Taylor High School

Kokomo Country Club Scholarship

  • Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School
  • Myles LeNoir, Kokomo High School
  • Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School
  • Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
  • Ella Williamson, Western High School

Kokomo High School “Spirit of 1961” Scholarship

  • Olivia Hicks

Kokomo High School Class of 1964 Scholarship

  • Renewal: Mitchell Wyrick

Kokomo High School Class of 1969 Scholarship

  • Emily Griggs

Kokomo Rotary/Howard Dyar “Total Person” Award Scholarship

  • Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
  • Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School
  • Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School
  • Obiekezie Ozoigbo, Western High School

 

Kokomo Rotary/Hod Peabody “Total Person” Award Scholarship

  • Alana Pate, Western High School
  • Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
  • Sarah Stonebraker, Kokomo High School

Carolyn Jean Kratzer Scholarship

  • Stevee Judy, Maconaquah High School
  • Renewals: Victoria Gilstrap, Grace Guerre, Rachel Morrow

Rob Kreuzberger Memorial Scholarship

  • Owen Myers, Northwestern High School

Kay Kuhns Scholarship

  • Renewal: Alissa Russell

Lechner Memorial Scholarship

  • Renewal: Faith Bradley

 

Military Foundation Major General David L. Harris Memorial Scholarship

  •  Hope Braun, Northwestern High School

Kathy A. Name Memorial Scholarship

  • Renewal: Olivia Grecu

John Henry Owens Scholarship

  • Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School
  • Renewals: Hannah Kot, Jacob Moore, Katrina Witt

Linda F. Pagel Memorial Scholarship

  • Ella Williamson, Western High School
  • Renewals: Alivia Henn, Emma Shoemaker

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Kokomo High School

  • Kamryn Booher
  • Emily Griggs
  • Duy Hoang
  • Chris Qiu
  • Jannessa Reece
  • Darrion Shack

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Western High School

  • Zac Cline
  • Matthew Edison
  • Sadie Harding
  • Elijah Johnson
  • Daniel Marley
  • Hilary Merica

H.W. ‘Hod’ Peabody BSA Scholarship

  • Zac Cline, Western High School
  • Thomas Tullius, Frontier High School

John Pitzer Scholarship – Kokomo High School

  • Ava Briggs
  • Madison Collins
  • Emily Henderson
  • Katherine Lay
  • Darrion Shack
  • Hannah Smith
  • Renewals: Ashley Cone, Drew Coram, Cadence Coy, Hannah Harrell, Hannah Hopkins, Karyna Lohinova, Brittany Lucas, Reece Manton, Mason Morgan, Alissa Russell

Kathy Ann Pylat Scholarship

  • Ella Williamson, Western High School

R.A.C.I. Scholarship

  • Renewal: Brooke Morris

Abby Kathryn Rethlake Memorial Scholarship

  • Elizabeth McKinney, Summit Salon Academy
  • Brandi Picardo, Summit Salon Academy

Judy and Dennis Schulte Scholarship for Future Teachers

  • Renewal: Zach Rodgers

Shuckstrong Scholarship

  • Kayleigh Wiley, Northwestern High School

 

Mike Stegall CEO Scholarship

  • Sarah Manuel, Western High School

Helen and Morris Stout Scholarship

  • Elijah Johnson, Western High School
  • Leann Saul, Northwestern High School
  • Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
  • Hope Smith, Eastern High School
  • Renewals: Jordan Bradley, Sean Childers, Brayden Clark, Liesl Elkin, Allyson Foster, Allison Keene, Callie Sargent, Aaron Schaaf, Peyton Tracy, Kiley Trine, Clayton Wilson

Amy Striebel Kalas Scholarship

  • Renewal: Zach Rodgers

Lloyd and Laura Swartzendruber Scholarship

  • Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School

 

Thacker Memorial Scholarship

  • Renewal: Audia Anders

Sadie A. Townsend Memorial Scholarship

  • Duy Hoang, Kokomo High School

Tri Kappa Associate Chapter Scholarship

  • Renewal: Destiny Booth

Western High School Class of 1962 Scholarship

  • Hilary Merica

Western High School Class of 1963 Scholarship

  • Sadie Harding

Western Women’s Scholarship

  • Renewal: Laurel Granfield

Frederick E. Wideman, M.D. Taylor Student Athlete Scholarship

  • Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School

Wiese Scholarship

  • Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
  • Renewals: Braydon Harris, Megan Osman

R. Franklin Zehring Scholarship

  • Clare Mula, Northwestern High School
  • Renewals: Carter Ciscell, Riley Garner, Raegen Robb

Community Foundation of Howard County Scholars

  • Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
  • Mason Harrell, Northwestern High School
  • Truman Howerton, Taylor High School
  • Clayton Kelly, Western High School
  • Leann Saul, Northwestern High School

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

  • Jaeden Hannah, Eastern High School
  • Jennah Jones, Northwestern High School

The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc. was formed as a not-for-profit public charity in March 1991. The Foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to benefit the citizens of Howard County.  For more information about the Community Foundation, contact Greg Aaron at 765-454-7298 or greg@cfhoward.org. The Web sitewww.cfhoward.orgcontains information about making gifts to endowment funds, scholarships and grantmaking. 

