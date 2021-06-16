2021 Howard County Scholarship recipients announced

KOKOMO, Ind. – Through the Community Foundation of Howard County,191 scholarships and renewals from 67 scholarship funds have been awarded to Howard County students with an approximate value of $527,000, including the two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.

“We are fortunate to have so many caring donors in our community who want to help students succeed,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “These scholarships acknowledge the achievements of the recipients through the generosity of our donors. This support strengthens the community as educational attainment is increased.”

The students and scholarships they were awarded are listed below:

Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship

Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School

Patrick Bath, Marian University

Mackinley Davis, Ball State University

Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine

Maison Hardin, Indiana University Kokomo

Will Keisling, Purdue University

Emma Shoemaker, Purdue University

Morgen Smith, Indiana University Kokomo

Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine

Renewals: Clara Hochgesang, Emma Marley, Ruby Terrell, Abigail Van Horn

Carl Anderson Scholarship

Hope Smith, Eastern High School

Kathie Beatty Memorial Scholarship

Lucas Grant, Western High School

Renewals: Emma Shoemaker, Molly Sipes, Alex Taylor

Alex & Kitty Bell Scholarship

Renewal: Laura Weaver

Martha Ann Brooks Scholarship

Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School

Jenny Michelle Butler Memorial Scholarship

Mollie Smith, Western High School

Russena L. Comer Scholarship

Renewal: Baylie Stanley

M. Joyce Cook Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School

Renewals: Alivia Henn, Christopher Nierman, Victoria Wunderlich

Coach John R. “Jack” Dean Scholarship

Hunter Mohr, Northwestern High School

Betsy Demaree Scholarship

Renewal: Sophia Yager-Motl

Jesse W. Dunn Total Effort Scholarship Award

Jon Callane, Kokomo High School

Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship

Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine

Richard L. and Marion J. Eller Scholarship

Tyler Ballinger, Northwestern High School

Renewals: Justin Ballinger, Rachel Mast, Allison Miller

Jean E. Farrar-Fager Scholarship

Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School

Rick Fingleton Scholarship

Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School

Renewals: Laurel Granfield, Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Vance

Fisher Medical Scholarship

Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine

Betty E. Fowler Scholarship

Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School

Renewal: Isabella Davis

John P. Fredrick Destination Education Scholarship

Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

Tony Gabriel Student Athlete Scholarship

Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School

Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School

Renewals: Lynzey Butzin, Alison Pemberton

Hamilton-Middleton Scholarship

Sarah Manuel, Western High School

Renewals: Andrew Granfield, Max Harbaugh, Andrea Peterson

W.G. Harter Memorial Scholarship

Cole Scheiman, Kokomo High School

Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

C.V. Haworth Memorial Scholarship

Madison Collins, Kokomo High School

Bradley E. Hemmeger Memorial Scholarship

Arie Lowe, Western High School

Molly Mavrick, Kokomo High School

June E. Brown Hill PEO-Nursing Scholarship

Madison Saban, Kokomo High School

Don & Loretta Holihan Education Scholarship

Kamryn Booher, Kokomo High School

Gerald Hood Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers

Renewal: Nicholas Jozwiak

William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship

Madison Collins, Kokomo High School

Ashlyn Markley, Northwestern High School

Jill Patel, Taylor High School

Alexandra Smith, Northwestern High School

Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

Morgen Smith, Western High School

Renewals: Miranda Addison, Kaitlyn Alexander, Kaiya Allen, Craig Closson, Drew Coram, Gabriel Franks, Alexandra Grecu, Hannah Harrell, Andrew Hartman, Renanda Hoosier, Shelby Hopkins, Madison Middleton, Olivia Mohring, Alexis Pier, Joshua Rush

Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO Scholarship

Raygan Ballew, Kokomo High School

Will Keisling, Eastern High School

Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship

Renewal: Heather Wright-Swinson

Patricia F. Johnson Scholarship

Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School

Knolinski Family Scholarship

Truman Howerton, Taylor High School

Kokomo Country Club Scholarship

Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School

Myles LeNoir, Kokomo High School

Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School

Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

Ella Williamson, Western High School

Kokomo High School “Spirit of 1961” Scholarship

Olivia Hicks

Kokomo High School Class of 1964 Scholarship

Renewal: Mitchell Wyrick

Kokomo High School Class of 1969 Scholarship

Emily Griggs

Kokomo Rotary/Howard Dyar “Total Person” Award Scholarship

Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School

Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School

Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School

Obiekezie Ozoigbo, Western High School

Kokomo Rotary/Hod Peabody “Total Person” Award Scholarship

Alana Pate, Western High School

Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School

Sarah Stonebraker, Kokomo High School

Carolyn Jean Kratzer Scholarship

Stevee Judy, Maconaquah High School

Renewals: Victoria Gilstrap, Grace Guerre, Rachel Morrow

Rob Kreuzberger Memorial Scholarship

Owen Myers, Northwestern High School

Kay Kuhns Scholarship

Renewal: Alissa Russell

Lechner Memorial Scholarship

Renewal: Faith Bradley

Military Foundation Major General David L. Harris Memorial Scholarship

Hope Braun, Northwestern High School

Kathy A. Name Memorial Scholarship

Renewal: Olivia Grecu

John Henry Owens Scholarship

Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School

Renewals: Hannah Kot, Jacob Moore, Katrina Witt

Linda F. Pagel Memorial Scholarship

Ella Williamson, Western High School

Renewals: Alivia Henn, Emma Shoemaker

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Kokomo High School

Kamryn Booher

Emily Griggs

Duy Hoang

Chris Qiu

Jannessa Reece

Darrion Shack

Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Western High School

Zac Cline

Matthew Edison

Sadie Harding

Elijah Johnson

Daniel Marley

Hilary Merica

H.W. ‘Hod’ Peabody BSA Scholarship

Zac Cline, Western High School

Thomas Tullius, Frontier High School

John Pitzer Scholarship – Kokomo High School

Ava Briggs

Madison Collins

Emily Henderson

Katherine Lay

Darrion Shack

Hannah Smith

Renewals: Ashley Cone, Drew Coram, Cadence Coy, Hannah Harrell, Hannah Hopkins, Karyna Lohinova, Brittany Lucas, Reece Manton, Mason Morgan, Alissa Russell

Kathy Ann Pylat Scholarship

Ella Williamson, Western High School

R.A.C.I. Scholarship

Renewal: Brooke Morris

Abby Kathryn Rethlake Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth McKinney, Summit Salon Academy

Brandi Picardo, Summit Salon Academy

Judy and Dennis Schulte Scholarship for Future Teachers

Renewal: Zach Rodgers

Shuckstrong Scholarship

Kayleigh Wiley, Northwestern High School

Mike Stegall CEO Scholarship

Sarah Manuel, Western High School

Helen and Morris Stout Scholarship

Elijah Johnson, Western High School

Leann Saul, Northwestern High School

Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School

Hope Smith, Eastern High School

Renewals: Jordan Bradley, Sean Childers, Brayden Clark, Liesl Elkin, Allyson Foster, Allison Keene, Callie Sargent, Aaron Schaaf, Peyton Tracy, Kiley Trine, Clayton Wilson

Amy Striebel Kalas Scholarship

Renewal: Zach Rodgers

Lloyd and Laura Swartzendruber Scholarship

Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School

Thacker Memorial Scholarship

Renewal: Audia Anders

Sadie A. Townsend Memorial Scholarship

Duy Hoang, Kokomo High School

Tri Kappa Associate Chapter Scholarship

Renewal: Destiny Booth

Western High School Class of 1962 Scholarship

Hilary Merica

Western High School Class of 1963 Scholarship

Sadie Harding

Western Women’s Scholarship

Renewal: Laurel Granfield

Frederick E. Wideman, M.D. Taylor Student Athlete Scholarship

Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School

Wiese Scholarship

Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School

Renewals: Braydon Harris, Megan Osman

R. Franklin Zehring Scholarship

Clare Mula, Northwestern High School

Renewals: Carter Ciscell, Riley Garner, Raegen Robb

Community Foundation of Howard County Scholars

Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School

Mason Harrell, Northwestern High School

Truman Howerton, Taylor High School

Clayton Kelly, Western High School

Leann Saul, Northwestern High School

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Jaeden Hannah, Eastern High School

Jennah Jones, Northwestern High School

The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc. was formed as a not-for-profit public charity in March 1991. The Foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to benefit the citizens of Howard County. For more information about the Community Foundation, contact Greg Aaron at 765-454-7298 or greg@cfhoward.org. The Web sitewww.cfhoward.orgcontains information about making gifts to endowment funds, scholarships and grantmaking.