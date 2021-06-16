2021 Howard County Scholarship recipients announced

KOKOMO, Ind. – Through the Community Foundation of Howard County,191 scholarships and renewals from 67 scholarship funds have been awarded to Howard County students with an approximate value of $527,000, including the two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships.
“We are fortunate to have so many caring donors in our community who want to help students succeed,” said Glenn Grundmann, scholarship chair for the Community Foundation of Howard County. “These scholarships acknowledge the achievements of the recipients through the generosity of our donors. This support strengthens the community as educational attainment is increased.”
The students and scholarships they were awarded are listed below:
Adams Rotary Memorial Scholarship
- Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School
- Patrick Bath, Marian University
- Mackinley Davis, Ball State University
- Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine
- Maison Hardin, Indiana University Kokomo
- Will Keisling, Purdue University
- Emma Shoemaker, Purdue University
- Morgen Smith, Indiana University Kokomo
- Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine
- Renewals: Clara Hochgesang, Emma Marley, Ruby Terrell, Abigail Van Horn
Carl Anderson Scholarship
- Hope Smith, Eastern High School
Kathie Beatty Memorial Scholarship
- Lucas Grant, Western High School
- Renewals: Emma Shoemaker, Molly Sipes, Alex Taylor
Alex & Kitty Bell Scholarship
- Renewal: Laura Weaver
Martha Ann Brooks Scholarship
- Grace Bagwell, Northwestern High School
Jenny Michelle Butler Memorial Scholarship
- Mollie Smith, Western High School
Russena L. Comer Scholarship
- Renewal: Baylie Stanley
M. Joyce Cook Memorial Scholarship
- Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
- Renewals: Alivia Henn, Christopher Nierman, Victoria Wunderlich
Coach John R. “Jack” Dean Scholarship
- Hunter Mohr, Northwestern High School
Betsy Demaree Scholarship
- Renewal: Sophia Yager-Motl
Jesse W. Dunn Total Effort Scholarship Award
- Jon Callane, Kokomo High School
Max M. Earl Memorial Scholarship
- Aditi Sood, Indiana University School of Medicine
Richard L. and Marion J. Eller Scholarship
- Tyler Ballinger, Northwestern High School
- Renewals: Justin Ballinger, Rachel Mast, Allison Miller
Jean E. Farrar-Fager Scholarship
- Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School
Rick Fingleton Scholarship
- Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
- Renewals: Laurel Granfield, Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Vance
Fisher Medical Scholarship
- Mitchell Grecu, Indiana University School of Medicine
Betty E. Fowler Scholarship
- Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School
- Renewal: Isabella Davis
John P. Fredrick Destination Education Scholarship
- Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
Tony Gabriel Student Athlete Scholarship
- Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School
- Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School
- Renewals: Lynzey Butzin, Alison Pemberton
Hamilton-Middleton Scholarship
- Sarah Manuel, Western High School
- Renewals: Andrew Granfield, Max Harbaugh, Andrea Peterson
W.G. Harter Memorial Scholarship
- Cole Scheiman, Kokomo High School
- Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
C.V. Haworth Memorial Scholarship
- Madison Collins, Kokomo High School
Bradley E. Hemmeger Memorial Scholarship
- Arie Lowe, Western High School
- Molly Mavrick, Kokomo High School
June E. Brown Hill PEO-Nursing Scholarship
- Madison Saban, Kokomo High School
Don & Loretta Holihan Education Scholarship
- Kamryn Booher, Kokomo High School
Gerald Hood Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers
- Renewal: Nicholas Jozwiak
William S. & Susannah B. Hough Memorial Scholarship
- Madison Collins, Kokomo High School
- Ashlyn Markley, Northwestern High School
- Jill Patel, Taylor High School
- Alexandra Smith, Northwestern High School
- Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
- Morgen Smith, Western High School
- Renewals: Miranda Addison, Kaitlyn Alexander, Kaiya Allen, Craig Closson, Drew Coram, Gabriel Franks, Alexandra Grecu, Hannah Harrell, Andrew Hartman, Renanda Hoosier, Shelby Hopkins, Madison Middleton, Olivia Mohring, Alexis Pier, Joshua Rush
Howard-Tipton AFL-CIO Scholarship
- Raygan Ballew, Kokomo High School
- Will Keisling, Eastern High School
Melissa Anson Jarrell, DDS Scholarship
- Renewal: Heather Wright-Swinson
Patricia F. Johnson Scholarship
- Emily Henderson, Kokomo High School
Knolinski Family Scholarship
- Truman Howerton, Taylor High School
Kokomo Country Club Scholarship
- Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School
- Myles LeNoir, Kokomo High School
- Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School
- Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
- Ella Williamson, Western High School
Kokomo High School “Spirit of 1961” Scholarship
- Olivia Hicks
Kokomo High School Class of 1964 Scholarship
- Renewal: Mitchell Wyrick
Kokomo High School Class of 1969 Scholarship
- Emily Griggs
Kokomo Rotary/Howard Dyar “Total Person” Award Scholarship
- Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
- Nathaniel Keene, Taylor High School
- Jacob Martin, Northwestern High School
- Obiekezie Ozoigbo, Western High School
Kokomo Rotary/Hod Peabody “Total Person” Award Scholarship
- Alana Pate, Western High School
- Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
- Sarah Stonebraker, Kokomo High School
Carolyn Jean Kratzer Scholarship
- Stevee Judy, Maconaquah High School
- Renewals: Victoria Gilstrap, Grace Guerre, Rachel Morrow
Rob Kreuzberger Memorial Scholarship
- Owen Myers, Northwestern High School
Kay Kuhns Scholarship
- Renewal: Alissa Russell
Lechner Memorial Scholarship
- Renewal: Faith Bradley
Military Foundation Major General David L. Harris Memorial Scholarship
- Hope Braun, Northwestern High School
Kathy A. Name Memorial Scholarship
- Renewal: Olivia Grecu
John Henry Owens Scholarship
- Amelia Habig, Northwestern High School
- Renewals: Hannah Kot, Jacob Moore, Katrina Witt
Linda F. Pagel Memorial Scholarship
- Ella Williamson, Western High School
- Renewals: Alivia Henn, Emma Shoemaker
Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Kokomo High School
- Kamryn Booher
- Emily Griggs
- Duy Hoang
- Chris Qiu
- Jannessa Reece
- Darrion Shack
Gene and Wilma Parks Scholarship – Western High School
- Zac Cline
- Matthew Edison
- Sadie Harding
- Elijah Johnson
- Daniel Marley
- Hilary Merica
H.W. ‘Hod’ Peabody BSA Scholarship
- Zac Cline, Western High School
- Thomas Tullius, Frontier High School
John Pitzer Scholarship – Kokomo High School
- Ava Briggs
- Madison Collins
- Emily Henderson
- Katherine Lay
- Darrion Shack
- Hannah Smith
- Renewals: Ashley Cone, Drew Coram, Cadence Coy, Hannah Harrell, Hannah Hopkins, Karyna Lohinova, Brittany Lucas, Reece Manton, Mason Morgan, Alissa Russell
Kathy Ann Pylat Scholarship
- Ella Williamson, Western High School
R.A.C.I. Scholarship
- Renewal: Brooke Morris
Abby Kathryn Rethlake Memorial Scholarship
- Elizabeth McKinney, Summit Salon Academy
- Brandi Picardo, Summit Salon Academy
Judy and Dennis Schulte Scholarship for Future Teachers
- Renewal: Zach Rodgers
Shuckstrong Scholarship
- Kayleigh Wiley, Northwestern High School
Mike Stegall CEO Scholarship
- Sarah Manuel, Western High School
Helen and Morris Stout Scholarship
- Elijah Johnson, Western High School
- Leann Saul, Northwestern High School
- Natalie Schneider, Eastern High School
- Hope Smith, Eastern High School
- Renewals: Jordan Bradley, Sean Childers, Brayden Clark, Liesl Elkin, Allyson Foster, Allison Keene, Callie Sargent, Aaron Schaaf, Peyton Tracy, Kiley Trine, Clayton Wilson
Amy Striebel Kalas Scholarship
- Renewal: Zach Rodgers
Lloyd and Laura Swartzendruber Scholarship
- Allison Bailey, Northwestern High School
Thacker Memorial Scholarship
- Renewal: Audia Anders
Sadie A. Townsend Memorial Scholarship
- Duy Hoang, Kokomo High School
Tri Kappa Associate Chapter Scholarship
- Renewal: Destiny Booth
Western High School Class of 1962 Scholarship
- Hilary Merica
Western High School Class of 1963 Scholarship
- Sadie Harding
Western Women’s Scholarship
- Renewal: Laurel Granfield
Frederick E. Wideman, M.D. Taylor Student Athlete Scholarship
- Joshua Bowman, Taylor High School
Wiese Scholarship
- Caleb Smith, Kokomo High School
- Renewals: Braydon Harris, Megan Osman
R. Franklin Zehring Scholarship
- Clare Mula, Northwestern High School
- Renewals: Carter Ciscell, Riley Garner, Raegen Robb
Community Foundation of Howard County Scholars
- Ava Briggs, Kokomo High School
- Mason Harrell, Northwestern High School
- Truman Howerton, Taylor High School
- Clayton Kelly, Western High School
- Leann Saul, Northwestern High School
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
- Jaeden Hannah, Eastern High School
- Jennah Jones, Northwestern High School
The Community Foundation of Howard County, Inc. was formed as a not-for-profit public charity in March 1991. The Foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to benefit the citizens of Howard County.