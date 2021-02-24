2021 class of Howard County Legends announced

The 10th class of Howard County Legends will be honored by the Howard County Historical Society at the annual Hall of Legends Program on March 18 at 6 p.m.

Since its inception in 2010 as the brainchild of Craig Dunn, the Hall of Legends has recognized the accomplishments of 59 notable residents of Howard County and two significant organizations. They span a broad range of work and contributions, from the arts and humanities to journalism, philanthropy, business, medicine, science, and engineering.

Among those included over the past decade have been America’s first female U.S. Marine, the “Father of Modern Optometry,” the creator of Clifford the Big Red Dog, two pioneers of the automobile industry, one of the world’s leading heart surgeons, a country music superstar and an opera singer, three award-winning journalists, and multiple educators, among others. A full list is available on the historical society’s website at www.hchistory.org.

This year’s nominees, chosen from a long list of people with Howard County roots, include: Katherine "Flossie" Bailey, a civil rights and anti-lynching activist and past president of the Indiana NAACP; Ruth Lawson, advocate for homeless individuals in Kokomo and founder of Family Hope Center; Orville “Baggie” Hardimon, a prolific jazz musician during the 1940s; Aliff Henley, a formerly enslaved woman from North Carolina who was the first African American to purchase land in Howard County; and two local organizations: The Carver Center, an integral community center that has been open since 1947, created because of a lack of recreational facilities for Black youth; and Kokomo Urban Outreach, whose mission is to “help young people transition into adulthood with the life skills to be successful.”

The Hall of Legends virtual program will air on the HCHS Facebook page on March 18, 2021 at 6 p.m.

KATHERINE “FLOSSIE” BAILEY

By all accounts, Flossie Bailey was brave, smart, full of energy, tireless in her pursuit of justice, a keen organizer and leader, even stylish and poised.

It would be easy to paint her a saint, but she would probably object. She might point out that while she fought for justice, she failed in her effort to see anyone in Marion, Ind., held to account for the lynching deaths of two Black teenagers, Abram Smith and Thomas Shipp. In fact, she had tried in vain to prevent the lynching but was met with dissembling and evasion from the sheriff, the mayor, and even the governor’s office. According to James Madison’s detailed account of Bailey’s life in Traces Magazine (2000), she remained frustrated by her failure to stop these murders.

Regardless of hindsight, what is known is that she stayed busy in her Marion home the night of Aug. 7, 1930, calling for calm in the wake of this terrible, shameful event, appealing to the governor for the state militia to help quell the violence threatening all Black residents in the area. She organized, which was one of her most valuable traits. As the Grant County head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), she was known as a force to be reckoned with. She was successful in preventing further bloodshed in the following days. She was also clearly brave, evident from her continued work in the face of threats of violence to she and her family.

Many of her accomplishments are a matter of the public record. Flossie Bailey fought for racial equality. She and her husband sued a movie theatre for being denied entrance because of their race. She became Indiana leader of the NAACP. Significantly, she led a grassroots campaign to get an anti-lynching law passed in Indiana. The 1931 law called for the dismissal of any sheriff from whose jail a prisoner was taken and lynched. This law was essential in defusing the constant threat of vigilante violence to Black Hoosiers.

While most people knew of Katherine “Flossie” Bailey from her time living in Marion, Ind., she was born in Kokomo in 1894 to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harvey. She was raised in the city and graduated from Kokomo High School. At points, when she feared her phone line was being tapped in Marion, she returned to Kokomo to continue her organizing. On the basis of all her accomplishments and the strength of this connection to her hometown, the nominating committee honors Bailey as a Howard County legend.

ORVILLE “BAGGIE” HARDIMON

Orville Hardimon’s accomplishments were extraordinary. He performed with the biggest names in popular music, and a dozen or so of his own band’s recordings from the 1940s are searchable online.

His name appears in notable mid-20th-century jazz anthologies. Closer to home in a second career phase, he supported his community as a local labor leader, while still performing at venues ranging from Kokomo dinner clubs to Indiana Pacers home games in Indianapolis. Family members say he “moved mountains.” Yet this Kokomo native who played high school basketball and later played guitar at the famed and fabled Apollo Theatre in New York City, never lost his sense of humility.

Orval Chester Hardimon, later known professionally and affectionately as “Baggie,” was born in Kokomo on May 25, 1913, the son of Pearl and Carrie Hardimon. He started playing music in high school as a drummer, then switched to guitar. The first appearance of his name as a performer is as an instrumentalist in a 1937 musical program at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church (he was a lifelong member). Switching to the secular scene in the late 1930s, “Baggie Hardimon and his swingsters” had gigs at the Izaak Walton Club and the D. & D. Tavern on East Markland Avenue.

Accomplished and dignified, he was an electrifying entertainer who mingled easily with other musicians and dazzled sophisticated East Coast audiences. During the 1940s and ‘50s, various incarnations of his jazz band recorded at least 15 tracks that were issued by several record labels at the time. The group backed everyone from Louis Armstrong to Ella Fitzgerald. Hardimon performed with Pearl Bailey and Billie Holliday. He jammed with orchestral jazz leader Stan Kenton, and studied with Jimmy Smith, who revolutionized the use of the Hammond B-3 organ as a jazz and soul instrument.

Hardimon continued that tradition. For years after leaving the East Coast for the gentler rhythms of Indiana, he taught guitar and organ to area youth and continued to perform locally almost to the end of his life. Jet Magazine ran a picture of him in 1971 accepting an award for the longest engagement at the Grissom Air Force Base Officers’ Club. He regularly accompanied local singers at area venues, and even judged a beauty contest or two. He took a job as a janitor at the General Motors Corporation’s Delco plant in Kokomo, ultimately rising to the role of civil rights chairperson for the area union local. He knew people and knew what was important, and was always available to help a fellow union member, and never too busy to call on an elderly shut-in.

Orval Chester Hardimon died on March 31, 1999, at the age of 85 (his wife Marian had preceded him in death). His zest for people, his love of family and friends, and a sense of purpose in the way he applied his extraordinary talent throughout a long and eventful life ensures a lasting legacy for the man named Baggie Hardimon.

ALIFF HENLEY

On Nov. 11, 1844, Mrs. Aliff Henley, 500 miles and 43 years from bondage Virginia and North Carolina, was first in line that day at the land office in Delphi, Indiana, where she paid $280 “in full” for 80 acres of farmland in northwestern Howard County, Indiana.

Though records don’t indicate precisely when she left North Carolina, she and her family were in Indiana sometime around 1835. Marriage records show Mrs. Henley’s daughter, Lucinda, married the Rev. David Rush in Rush County in 1837. The family ultimately was part of a group of African Americans who migrated from Marion County north to the new Richardville (Howard) County. Also in the group were the pioneers Lewis Clark and John Hardiman. They bought land and began farming around 1844-45 in what would eventually be Ervin and Clay townships, and this cluster of families became the Rush Colored Settlement, some six miles northwest of the county seat of Kokomo.

A brief published history says the settlement was named for the Rev. Rush, who led the church there. Archival accounts say the Rush and the later Bassett Colored settlements each had a school and they shared a Baptist church. Rush also served over the Methodist church and a cemetery. There we find “Alief Henley,” whose striking gravestone contains the following inscription: Wife of Samuel Henley. Died Oct. 3, 1861. Aged One Hundred and Ten Years.

The name Alif Henly appears twice in an early county history book, though amazingly not with the descriptions of “Colored” people, churches or schools. First reference is among a list of early settlers, all white men, and Alif Henly. It’s impressive that the name was recalled and recorded (with the white guys, no less!). That someone at least remembered her suggests she was notable in meaningful ways.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Like other Indiana pioneers, they came to buy land and help build a community. As the small settlement grew, the Rev. Rush and Case Henley (the same son liberated with his mother in 1801) are two of the individuals entrusted on an 1851 deed to ensure three-quarters of an acre of land in Ervin Township would be used to “Erect or cause to be Built thereon a house or place of Worship,” which would be the first African Methodist Episcopal Church – and precursor to today’s Wayman Chapel A.M.E. The grantor of land was Mrs. Henley, making the start of the A.M.E. church part of her legacy to Howard County.

She was a woman liberated from slavery in Virginia and North Carolina, who did not read or write, who bought and paid for 80 acres of land with cash money on Nov. 11, 1844 -- the earliest date we’ve found of an African American in Howard County, Indiana.

REV. RUTH LAWSON

To honor Ruth Lawson is to honor her faith. To honor her faith is to honor its greatest manifestation, Kokomo’s CAM, Inc. For more than 28 years, CAM (Coordinated Associated Ministries) has served the homeless and the needy, and kept their stories in front of those more fortunate. But the story started long before CAM was created.

Ruth Lawson was born in Kentucky in 1948 and, as she has written, grew up with a loving and secure family of a mother, a father, a brother, and a sister. Her father was a minister who started churches; his calling took him, and his family, to churches in Kentucky, Florida, and Michigan. Ruth was raised that life was lived on the belief, that “only that which is eternal shall last.” There were always extra people living in their home; loving and ministry, she says, were as natural as breathing.

At the age of 11, Ruth began playing piano/organ in church; by 13, she was playing piano for a Spanish mission in a condemned building in Detroit. At age 16, she read “The Cross and the Switchblade” and knew, she says, that someday, the Lord would call her to a city ministry.

She and Bob Lawson, married in 1967, lived in Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Sullivan and Jeffersonville, Indiana, before moving to Kokomo in 1983. Ruth earned a degree from the University of Louisville School of Music and, with her husband, began a career in ministry; Ruth’s ordination is with American Baptist Churches USA. After serving in music ministries at First Baptist Church in Jeffersonville, First Baptist in Kokomo, and Market Street Methodist Church in Logansport, Bob and Ruth were co-pastors of Liberty Baptist Church in Groomsville, Indiana, from 1991 to 2017. In 1983, Bob began a counseling practice, which continues today.

The Lawsons have three sons and, over the years, helped raise some 34 kids (mostly teenagers). But opening their home to create family for people was just the start for Ruth.

In 1976, she helped found the Ministerial Jail Visitation Committee in Jeffersonville, and in 1984, the MUFF – Ministerial Utility Fuel Fund in Howard County. In May 1993, Ruth became founder of CAM – Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc., with a simple mission: to meet the needs not being met. The acronym CAM developed from a task force of Howard County church leaders who took up the challenge to replace and expand on a drop-in center for the homeless that had been established by the Center Township Trustee. Using an automotive metaphor, CAM would serve as the “cam” linking the parts of an “engine” with the power to make things happen for the community’s needy.

An integral part of the community, CAM provides a place where the homeless can come in for a shower, an opportunity to wash their clothes, computer access, and friendship. It also can serve as their “payee representative” to help them manage their income properly and pay their bills. A key to its success has been the tradition of clients giving to others; during their intake process, CAM asks if the new client, having been helped, would be willing to come back and help others.

Ruth served as CAM executive director for 26 years, always adding services to meet new needs.

CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER

For over 70 years, Carver Community Center has been an integral part of the Kokomo community, promoting wellness for the body, mind, and spirit, but its founding in 1947 to provide a recreational facility for African American youth was a long time coming.

The need for such a center grew in a time of institutional segregation in Kokomo. As principal of Kokomo’s Douglass School, the Rev. Henry A. Perry Sr. recognized the need for a recreation center for the city’s Black young people and began working toward its creation in 1929. Douglass had opened in 1920 to serve as the city’s elementary school for African Americans; its students were not allowed to use the pools, gyms, and facilities that young white people took for granted.

It took a March 1940 visit to Douglass School by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to create the needed momentum and eight years later, in June 1948, Carver Community Center was opened to all the people of Kokomo. Perry had suggested naming it in honor of the eminent Black scientist and inventor Dr. George Washington Carver, Perry’s mentor when he was a student at the Tuskegee Institute.

Carver Center still emulates its original vision of community and organizational collaboration to benefit students of all ethnic backgrounds, and it has continued to evolve to meet changing needs. Today’s programs include basketball, mentoring, tutoring, drama, art, games, boxing, drug and abuse prevention, and a myriad of after-school activities. The center has also become a major location for pickleball. Almost every square inch of the basketball courts now bears the lines and portable nets for the game that is all the rage for local senior citizens.

Donta Rogers, the current director of the center, is a perfect example of how “Carver” has spanned generations. People who came to the center as kids now bring their kids. In a 2018 newspaper interview, Rogers explained, “[Growing up] I got to come and experience actually playing with other kids in the community,” he said. “I was here every day – we have this game room, and I thought our game room was just the best thing ever. It had pool, ping pong, board games … and then we had the basketball court. Especially if it was bad outside, we had some place to go that was inside.”

KOKOMO URBAN OUTREACH

In 2017, the Hall of Legends Selection Committee decided to not only honor individuals but also organizations that have had profound and lasting impact on our Howard County community.

In this historic moment of economic hardship for so many, the committee immediately considered selecting Kokomo Urban Outreach – and the team that has spent the last 15 years changing lives for the better – for the honor.

At the center of Kokomo Urban Outreach are the 4 R’s – “Respectful, Responsible, Reliable and Ready to work, to lead, to speak up and to solve problems in a positive way.” Its mission is to ensure that every young person in Howard County has the education, work ethics, and life skills needed to transition successfully into a self-reliant adult. Over its 15 years, Kokomo Urban Outreach has continued to evolve to meet community needs and improve the future for hundreds of local children.

After founding KUO in 2006, organizers quickly discovered that little could be done to realize these goals without first addressing the problem of hunger. Various programs, including a food bank, were created to make sure the young people of Kokomo had enough to eat.

For years, the food programs represented Kokomo Urban Outreach’s most visible impact on the community – from the 800,000 community meals served each year throughout the city to the Buddy Bags that provided food for low-income schoolchildren to eat over the weekend. More recently, KUO has worked to reshape its connection with the community, “changing the conversation” really. Rather than simply providing handouts to people in need, the organization began programs to help people become self-sustaining.

“We’re trying to help people out of economic despair instead of helping people through it,” Newton said. So, KUO stopped serving the weekly dinners and took the funding that was used for the pantry and moved it to funding a Food Co-op, where, for a $10 fee, people learned to prepare meals they could cook throughout the week from ingredients KUO provided.

Most significantly, Kokomo Urban Outreach started new programs under the “UP” logo (for “Unlimited Potential”) to help empower young people to work for themselves. First came ManUP in 2016 followed by StepUP4Girls; both are geared toward teens and provide mentoring and tutoring as well as an opportunity for young people to earn gift cards for working in the community. Over the past four years, more than 400 young people between the ages of 4 and 18 have benefited from the UP programs.