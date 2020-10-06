14th annual Barktober Fest goes virtual

This year’s Barktober Fest is putting participants on a longer leash by going virtual.

The 14th annual event that raises funds for the Kokomo Humane Society will return most of the staples from the event – including the dog walking and canine-themed contests – but participants will have the freedom and flexibility to participate any time from Oct. 17 to 31.

“It’s a nice thing. I think people would like something to do, and people walk their dogs anyway. But at the same time, it would be nice to have a real focus for your walking,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.

Instead of festival-goers meeting at Foster Park and walking together on a set date like usual, this year’s participants can choose their own date, time, and location. Registration for the event opens on Oct. 5, and the cost is $25 until Oct. 17. Afterward, the registration fee is $30. Participants will receive a T-shirt and are encouraged to fund raise among family and friends.

For the walk, participants also are encouraged to track how far they walk, and they can walk multiple times during the two-week period. Participants can download the WoofTrax app on their mobile devices, which will track their distance. Then, participants can take a screenshot of their distance and submit it to the Kokomo Humane Society for a chance to win prizes.

For those unable to download the app, the honor system also will be used, and Wolfe said those participants can let staff know how far they walked.

Prizes will be awarded to the person who walks the farthest and to the top three fund raisers.

In addition, some of the event’s most popular contests will be back, including the costume contest, pet lookalike contest, and the guess-the-number-of-bones contest. They’ll just be virtual. To participate in the costume contest and lookalike contest, posts will be made on the Kokomo Humane Society’s Facebook page, and participants can post their pictures below. The photos with the most “likes” will win.

For the guess-the-bones contest, a photo of a jar of bones will be posted on the Kokomo Humane Society’s Facebook page, and participants can comment with their guesses.

Winners will have their prizes shipped to their homes.

This year, Wolfe is hoping to raise at least $5,000, though she’s holding out for more as the traditional Barktober Fest typically well exceeds that.

The money raised, she said, will be used to “fill in” where needed at the shelter.

“We’ve been really fortunate (during the COVID-19 pandemic), and we’ve been doing really well. We haven’t had to lay anyone off, and the animals are being cared for, all the things we’ve been doing. We’ve been really fortunate, but our income is down from our adoptions. Our income is down from fund raisers, so we’re just sort of using the money where we need it,” Wolfe said.

Sponsors still are being sought for the 14th annual Barktober Fest. To become a sponsor or register as a walker beginning Oct. 5, visit the “events” page at kokomohumane.org. Participants will turn in their money after the event on Nov. 2.

Wolfe said she’s hoping for a successful event.

“It’s the first time, so I’m hoping it’ll be good. We’ve got to be creative here,” Wolfe said.