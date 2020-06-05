Levy charged with murder of Lashay Young-Beard

A murder charge has come to bear five months after the shooting death of a Kokomo woman.

The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office today announced that Uriah Levy, 30, would be charged with murder in connection with the Feb. 3 shooting death of 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard. Levy previously was charged with confinement and battery in the sprawling case that began with the shooting death and spiraled into the discovery of multiple incidents of confinement and torture.

The case stemmed from early February when officers were called to the scene of a shooting on the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue. There, officers discovered Young-Beard lying a yard. She later was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers then investigated a nearby apartment where they discovered a 24-year-old male confined in a bathtub. His hands and feet allegedly were bound with duct tape, and he had lacerations on his head and multiple abrasions. Court documents indicated he told officers he’d been confined there for several days.

In the ensuing investigation, officers made multiple arrests for that confinement, and further arrests and charges were leveled at suspects upon the discovery of other potential cases of confinement and torture inflicted upon other individuals. Levy was included among those charged in relation to the confinement case discovered near the scene of Young-Beard’s death.

Also among those arrested after the shooting was Troy Wilson, 31, who was charged with two counts of criminal confinement (level 3 felonies) and two counts of aggravated battery (level 3 felonies). Wilson also incurred further charges after the discovery of the other alleged incident of confinement and torture.

Investigators interviewed Wilson, who gave his account of the night of Young-Beard’s murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, “Wilson stated that on the night of the murder, he walked out of the apartment. He said that he had approached the gate to the privacy fence near the alley, and as he approached the fence, he described Uriah and Lashay as being behind him. As Troy Wilson had his back turned, he heard a single gunshot. After hearing the gunshot, he advised he dropped to the ground, pulled a handgun out that he had concealed in his waistband, at which point he observed that Lashay was now lying on the ground and appeared to have been shot. Although Troy Wilson advised that he did not actually witness the shooting, because of his back being turned, it appeared as though Uriah had shot Lashay.”

On Feb. 6, Levy was arrested and interviewed by police.

“Uriah stated he was last at the apartment late on Feb. 2, 2020,” read court documents. “Uriah stated that he could not find his phone where he had left it in the apartment and left and went walking. Uriah said he then got a ride on the trolley around 8 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020, and went to his grandmother’s. Uriah then changed his story and stated that he was last at the apartment on Feb. 3, 2020. During the interview Uriah admitted to seeing (the confinement victim) at the apartment on different occasions. “

He also told investigators that the confinement situation “was already playing out when he first got to the apartment” and that at one point Wilson “ordered him to beat on” the man who allegedly was confined.

At one point that evening, Young-Beard came to the apartment with Brittany Causey, who later was charged with multiple felony counts in connection to the second alleged incident of criminal confinement. Investigators later determined she left after the alleged murder, according to court documents.

Levy went on to tell investigators, according to court documents, that he left the apartment and never returned but was walking on the east side of Courtland Avenue when he heard a gunshot. He claimed to have run away, stopping at a residence to ask for some water. He then claimed to run down an alley between Courtland Avenue and Webster Street before finding somewhere to sleep.

“Video surveillance from surrounding houses show Uriah carrying what appears to be a cell phone after Lashay had been shot,” read a probable cause affidavit. “On Feb. 19, 2020, the Kokomo Police Department took a found property report. The report was in reference to a cell phone which had been located beside the residence at 610 S. Courtland Ave.”

That phone was confirmed to be Levy’s.

Investigators then allegedly confronted Levy about being in the backyard when Young-Beard was shot. When confronted with the claim that they had video evidence leaving from the backyard, court documents indicated Levy continued to deny shooting the woman.

Then investigators took a statement from an unknown individual, and that person told police “that he has spoken with Levy. Levy has advised (unknown) that Lashay was supposed to have given them money from her tax check because they had (the man) confined. Uriah told him that on the night of the murder, Lashay was asked if she had the money. (Unknown) believed this was going to be payment for (the confined man) being released. Lashay didn’t have the money. She then walked out of the apartment, and Uriah told (unknown) that he followed her. Uriah told (unknown), ‘It just went to his head.’ Uriah went on to tell (unknown) that he was ‘twacked out on speed.’ Uriah told (unknown) that as Lashay was walking towards the back of the apartment, he shot her. Uriah further stated that he also thought about going into the apartment and shooting everyone in the house. Uriah also stated that he felt everyone was out to get him.”

As a result of the investigation, Levy was charged with one count of murder. He already was being held at the Howard County jail.

The case still remains under investigation, and those with information relating to the case should contact Detective Scott Purtee of the Kokomo Police Deapartment at 765-456-7322 or the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.