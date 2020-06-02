Lake, Maple, Papacek advance in county council at-large race

The only contested local race in today’s Primary Election saw two familiar faces garner victory, along with one political newcomer.

The Republican primary for the three at-large seats on the Howard County Council provided the only contest in the local election. Unless Democrats file as opponents for the fall, Howard County Auditor Martha Lake clinched a new position in local government as the top vote-getter in that race. Meanwhile Council President Jim Papacek retained his position as an at-large councilman, and newcomer Daryl Maple also secured a win in the at-large race.

The unofficial results of the election had Lake garnering 5,251 (24.96 percent) votes, while Maple followed with 4,589 (21.81 percent). Papacek secured his victory with 4,192 (19.92 percent.) They beat out fellow Republicans Gena Martin (3,210) and Thomas Trine (3,798) to secure spots in the November election. Thus far, no Democrat has filed to run for the Howard County Council at-large position, or any other local election aside from that of Howard County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray is the sole Democrat running in this year’s local election, and she is unopposed in the fall.

That means that Republican candidates will coast to victory in this year’s local General Election. They include Jessica Rudy Secrease for Howard County Auditor, Howard Superior III Judge Doug Tate, Christie Branch for Howard County Treasurer, Steven Seele for Howard County Coroner, Dave Duncan for Howard County Surveyor, Jack Dodd for the District 2 county commissioner seat, and Brad Bray for the District 3 county commissioner seat.

Parties may put forth candidates in unfilled races until July 6.

However, there are contenders in this year’s state-level races for the General Election rooted in Howard County.

Republican District 30 State Representative Mike Karickhoff faces Democrat Dylan McHenry in the fall. Republican District 38 State Representative Heath VanNatter also has been challenged by Democrat Tom Hedde. Both Republicans remained unchallenged in today’s election.

The sole contested primary for a state-level position appearing on ballots in Howard County came by way of District 32. There, Republican State Representative Tony Cook faced challenger Daniel Bragg. Locally, Cook garnered 105 (64.42 percent) of votes cast in Howard County. The winner of that race will face Democrat Amie Neiling in the fall.

For more in-depth coverage of the Primary Election, check next week’s edition of the Kokomo Perspective.