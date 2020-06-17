KPD, sheriff's department recover algae-covered vehicle with single occupant from pond

The Howard County coroner was requested after an algae-covered vehicle with a single occupant was pulled from a pond in Kokomo late this afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. the Howard County 911 dispatch center received a call regarding the possible discovery of a vehicle in a retention pond. The complainant advised dispatchers that they were fishing in the retention pond near the area of Webster Street and 300 North they observed what they believed might be an algae-covered vehicle at the bottom of the pond.
Officers from the Kokomo Police Department, along with deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the area. Once on scene, officers requested the assistance of the Howard County Sheriff Dive Team in order to recover the suspected vehicle.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., a heavily algae-covered vehicle was pulled from the pond with a single occupant inside. Officers on scene then requested the Howard County coroner along with sheriff’s detectives.
Due to the sensitive nature of this call and to respect the families involved who have yet to be notified, no vehicle descriptions and/or person descriptions will be provided until a positive identification has been made, according to a release from the Howard County Sheriff's Department.
The case is active and will remain under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Howard County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Joe Underwood at 765-614-3477.