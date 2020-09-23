KPD reminds public of missing woman Karena McClerkin on her 22nd birthday

Nearly four years ago, 18-year-old Karena McClerkin went missing, and she remains missing to this day.
This Saturday, Sept. 26, marks McClerkin’s 22nd birthday, and the Kokomo Police Department wishes to remind the public that her case remains an active investigation.
“In the past four years, KPD investigators have pursued numerous leads and tips, but the case remains open. This investigation is ongoing, as we still continue to search for Karena McClerkin. KPD investigators believe this investigation can be resolved and ask that ‘if you know something, say something,’” read a release from the Kokmo Police Department.
McClerkin took a missing person report for McClerkin on Oct. 13, 2016. She was last seen in the 1000 Block South Washington Street on Oct. 11, 2016.
The Kokomo Police Department continues to ask for the community’s assistance in locating McClerkin. Anyone with any information that they believe may be helpful in locating McClerkin is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.