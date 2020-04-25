Kokomo Police Department officers are searching for suspects after a shooting at Walmart.
According to KPD Captain Tonda Cockrell, officers still are working the investigation at the store following the shooting. One victim incurred a gunshot wound inside the store at about 3 p.m. and was subsequently transported to a local hospital. The individual’s status is currently unknown.
Cockrell indicated a search for suspects following the shooting was ongoing.
According to KPD, officers were interviewing three individuals related to the shooting. Police said it was an altercation that developed into a physical confrontation. It was not an active shooter situation.
This is a breaking story, and updates will be released shortly.