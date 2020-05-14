KPD commemorates Fallen Officers Memorial Day

The Kokomo Police Department will commemorate Fallen Officers Memorial Day with a ceremony to honor those who have given the supreme sacrifice as law enforcement officers on Friday at 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be closed to the public but may be viewed on the City of Kokomo’s KGOV2.com website at a later date and live on the Kokomo Police Department Facebook page.
KPD wil pay homage to all officers with particular attention to Officer George A. Berryman and Officer Thomas W. Lannon. Officer Berryman was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 26, 1953, in response to the investigation of a domestic incident. Officer Thomas W. Lannon died in the line of duty on Aug. 22, 1877, when shot in the back at the train station by an individual he previously arrested.
More information concerning this ceremony can be directed to Sergeant Neil Marcus @765-456-7333.