Kokomo YMCA facilities close in response to COVID-19

In response to COVID-19, the Kokomo Family YMCA facilities temporarily have closed to the public. The closure affects the Delmar E. Demaree facility, the Early Learning Center, and Camp Tycony.
During the closure, members will be provided with access to virtual classes and resources to keep the community healthy and active over the next few weeks.
“At this time, we are shifting our focus to support those local critical care workers on the front lines of this pandemic with school-age childcare services,” read a release from the Kokomo Family YMCA. “We understand this is a very concerning situation. The Kokomo Family Y has been a pillar of the Howard and surrounding communities for more than 145 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facilities was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.”
The Kokomo Family YMCA will provide updates and information directly to staff, members, and participants via email. Information also will be posted to the YMCA’s website and social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.