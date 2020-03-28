Kokomo woman arrested for murder of 4-year-old boy

A Kokomo woman has been arrested for the murder of 4-year-old boy.
Today at 11:01 a.m. officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to 465 E. 400 S. on a report of an unconscious, unresponsive subject. Officers arrived and located a 4-year-old male victim who was being treated by Kokomo Fire Department and Community Howard Emergency personnel. The child was transported to Community Howard Regional Health Hospital where he later died.
As a result of the investigation, Helen E. Martin, age 56, Kokomo was arrested for murder.
The Howard County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday, March 30. The cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the victim, is being withheld at this time.
