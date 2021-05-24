Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent

The Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees has appointed one of its own as superintendent.

Tonight, Kokomo school board members approved a three-year contract for Dr. Michael Sargent as superintendent. DSargent begins his duties at Kokomo Schools July 1 with an annual salary of $141,500.00. Board President Crystal Sanburn noted that after an extensive search, the board believed the best fit happened to be right here in Kokomo Schools.

“Dr. Sargent is a Kokomo High School graduate and has spent his entire professional career working for the Kokomo School Corporation,” Sanburn said. “We were searching for someone who could carry on the innovative programs that have been introduced and implemented during Dr. Hauswald’s 11-year tenure. And who better than the assistant superintendent who has been profoundly involved both with the planning and implementation of many of those programs? This Board is confident that Dr. Sargent is ready to lead Kokomo Schools.”

Current Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald, who has accepted a superintendent position with the Monroe County Community School Corporation, effective July 1, 2021, believes the board made a good choice.

“The hiring of the superintendent is one of the core responsibilities of the Board of School Trustees,” Dr. Hauswald said. “Now, as the outgoing superintendent, it is incumbent on me to work assiduously to create a smooth transition; one that provides the necessary support, communication, and preparedness which creates the conditions that help Dr. Sargent lead this district in the way he best sees fit. Personally, having Dr. Sargent as a colleague these past 11 years, I am confident the district is in great hands. I wish Dr. Sargent and the entire Kokomo School community much continued success in the coming years.”

The new superintendent noted that he was both honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve his home community in this new capacity.

“I appreciate the board’s professionalism, leadership, and integrity throughout the selection process,” Dr. Sargent said. “We have much to be proud of in Kokomo Schools. The Kokomo School Corporation provides parents and students with school choice through the expansion of preschool options, the creation of academic programs, and the enhancement of a wide range of learning experiences for students.”

Sargent has spent his entire professional career working for Kokomo Schools. He began in 2002 as a special education teacher at Maple Crest and then at Kokomo High School before joining the administrative team as assistant principal, and then principal, at Bon Air Middle School, and as principal at Central Middle School.

After one school year as interim principal at Kokomo High School, Sargent moved to the district administration in 2014 as Director of Student Programs and Evaluation before serving the past six school years as Assistant Superintendent.