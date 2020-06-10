Kokomo man killed in motorcycle accident

A Kokomo man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred yesterday afternoon.
Shortly after 12 p.m., Howard County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a personal injury accident at 931 and Center Road. Kokomo Police Department and medical personnel responded to the scene.
The accident investigation conducted revealed that Kimberly Kidwell, 50, of Kokomo was northbound on 931. Kidwell pulled into the left turn lane at 931 and Center Road. Kidwell had the flashing yellow turn light. She believed she was clear to turn left on the flashing yellow light.
A southbound motorcycle operated by Christopher Vargo, 52, of Kokomo struck the passenger side door of Kidwell’s vehicle. Vargo sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
This accident investigation is ongoing with toxicology reports pending.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.