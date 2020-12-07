Kokomo man dies in Saturday crash

A Kokomo man is dead following a vehicle collision on S.R. 931 and Vaile Avenue on Saturday.
Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the area for a personal injury accident. The investigation revealed a 2005 Black Cadillac driven by Eric Bowens, 55, Kokomo, struck a 2008 Chrysler Aspen driven by Belinda Ames, 55, Kokomo.
Bowens was turning eastbound from S.R. 931 onto Vaile Avenue and failed to yield the right of way to Ames, resulting in a collision. Two parked vehicles were also struck, resulting in no injuries to the occupants. Toxicology is pending.
Bowens was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ames was treated at the hospital and later released. This investigation remains under investigation. Anyone having further information in the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Austin Bailey of the Crash Investigation Unit at 765-457-1105 ext. 8407.