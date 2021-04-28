Kokomo farmers’ market open for 20th season

The Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market is back for its 20th season and coming in strong with a full lineup of vendors, live music, cooking demonstrations, and the Little Sprouts Kids’ Club.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s market wasn’t able to have any extras that have come to give the downtown market its “special flavor.” Now, Market Manager Adrienne Akers Partlow is looking forward to being able to bring everything back and just in time to celebrate 20 years.

“All kinds of things are coming back this year, so we are really excited to be able to do all of that and bring back the special flavor of our market rather than any market,” said Akers Partlow.

All of last year’s vendors are returning this year, and interestingly, Akers Partlow received more new applicants for the market than she had in years. Fifteen new vendors were accepted for this year’s market, and they’re bringing even more flavor to it.

While vendors in the past have brought outdoor plants, this year, a vendor is bringing houseplants and succulents. Another new, interesting vendor, Akers Partlow said, is Climbing Ivy Journals which specializes in unusual items, like homemade journals, and yet another is a new meat vendor, The Good Life Family Farm.

The market manager said it was encouraging to see the influx of vendors wanting to be a part of the market — and she attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really think with people losing jobs, having hours drastically cut, feeling the pinch of what could happen if things got worse made people kind of look back inside and think, ‘If I could be doing anything right now, what would I want to do? If I can’t rely on these corporations or these businesses giving me a job, what can I do?’

“And so I feel like a lot of people are going back to those big passions that they had and those big dreams that they’ve had that just kind of fizzled out because they didn’t have time to tend to them. Now I think having a complete year to spend thinking about those kinds of things and having time to do those kinds of things ignited that fire in people to be like, ‘Yeah, I actually could start a business this way,’” she said.

Something else Akers Partlow believed helped boost vendors was the community seeing the success many of the market’s vendors have been having. In the last year, three entrepreneurs who started as market vendors have opened storefronts in Howard County.

Last spring, Wynter Hosier, owner of Etta’s Gooey Goodies, opened a bakery in Greentown after spending four years as a market vendor. When she started her business in 2016, she thought her bestsellers would be birthday cakes and cupcakes, but she found it was the macarons her customers at the farmers’ market really took to.

“I thought I was going to be selling cupcakes and stuff like birthday celebration cakes, but everybody skipped over the fudge and the cupcakes and went straight to the macaron case week after week (at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market). So that quickly became my focus and what I was known for,” Hosier said in a previous interview.

Hosier will continue selling at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Then in January, Heather Dame, owner of Lucky Lemon Bakery, open shop on Markland Avenue. Dame had been selling vegan goods at the market since 2015 prior to branching out on her own. Despite the new venture, Dame also still will be a vendor at the farmers’ market again this year.

Also in January, Stephanie Massouda opened her own shop, a French bakery in downtown Kokomo. Massouda had been selling delicate pastries and sweets, which she called “edible art,” at the farmers’ market for two years prior to stepping out on her own. Now, Massouda dishes out a full menu at Petite Patisserie on Main Street.

Akers Partlow said those market vendors are testaments to how local makers and bakers can turn their passions into full-fledged businesses.

Something else that has been an enticement for market vendors, Akers Partlow said, is The Market Store & Cafe, which opened in 2019. The Market Store & Café, located at 119 W. Sycamore St., is open year-round and offers lunch as well as goods from market vendors.

“Our market does offer so many extras to people. I think with our store being offered year-round, people are learning more about that and thinking, ‘Oh, if I’m a participant in this market, this is also a possibility for me that I can have my things in the store.’ I think there’s a whole bunch of things going on, and one of those is definitely the fact that our market does have some pretty cool stuff going on,” Akers Partlow said.

Items in the store also are available for purchase online at shoplocal.kokomofarmersmarket.com/index.php/shop/.

The Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 1, on the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets. The market is open on Saturdays from 9 to 1 p.m. through Sept. 25.